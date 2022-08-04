Semantic Error: New Season of YA Romance Webcomic Out in September

Semantic Error, the hit webcomic series that inspired a live-action K-Drama, will premiere its 3rd season on September 8th. In preparation for the new season, the first 56 episodes of Semantic Error can now be binged on subscription-based webcomics platform Manta, which is also available as an app via Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Semantic Error was created by J. Soori and Angy, the webcomic, now translated into English, follows two young men attending university in Korea, Sangwoo Choo, and Jaeyoung Jang. They are polar opposites: one is popular and outgoing, the other more bookish and a bit of an outsider. Forced to work on a school project, they continue to mix like oil and water, but beyond the surface, there is so much more to their relationship. Jaeyoung, who lives his life like the computer science he studies, is always looking for a clean solution, and his feelings towards Sangwoo feel like an 'Error', but as they grow closer their relationship evolves in dramatic ways.

"We have been hearing from fans who are eager for more Semantic Error and can't wait to find out what is next in the love story between these two compelling characters," said Manta Comics Head of Content Moonseok Jeong. "As the story continues to evolve, we remain focused on creating amazing stories that make for a fun and seamless reading experience. We believe our fans are going to love this season."

Semantic Error premiered in March 2021 on Manta and has grown in popularity with each new season. As webcomics continue to be a fresh source of new IP, increasingly tapped by entertainment studios around the world to be adapted into streaming, television, and film formats, Semantic Error also premiered as a live-action mini-series in South Korea earlier this year, and is currently available on Viki in the U.S. and internationally. The buzz has continued to grow leading to the title being featured at the 26th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN).