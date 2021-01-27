Separated At Birth: Derrick Chew Harley Quinn and Mark Brooks

Comic book cover artist Derrick Chew posted the following upcoming cover to Twitter.

My upcoming cover for Harley Quinn Issue #2, on sale 4/27/21. Trying to get a more psychedelic colors/feel to the whole piece, the reflection is challenging to paint haha hope I got it somewhat right. #dccomics #HarleyQuinn

Harley Quinn #2 cover by Derrick Chew for DC Comics

Mark Brooks posted in response, saying "Hmmmmmm……"

Mark Brooks cover to Captain Marvel #9 from Marvel Comics.

That would be Captain Marvel #9 from last year… of course, there are many, many reflection covers and images in comic books, including those that show former or other versions of characters. It's quite the trope. But have any have been as close as these two? That is not for me to say, of course, that is the job of you, dear reader of Bleeding Cool's Separated At Birth, to judge.

Separated At Birth used to be called Swipe File, in which we presented two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trusted you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you were are unable to do so, we asked that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done.

The Swipe File didn't judge; it was interested more in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit where writers and artist collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from the Comic Journal, who originally ran this column, as well as the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website.

If you see any similarities, feel free to send them in to richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

