Separated At Birth: Rob Liefeld & Ryan Stegman, Wolverine & Stryfe

Comic book creator and star of Substack Ryan Stegman posted an image to Twitter. "A cover I did for X Deaths of Wolverine #5! With inks by @JPMayer_and colors by @martegracia … " with the cover image below, before adding some additional explanation.

He added "The concept of this cover was that Marvel asked me to draw a futuristic Wolverine. I have a pitch for a story for Marvel that I haven't had a ton of time to pursue so I drew it here. The general idea is that Wolverine dies at the beginning of the story. Then the Norns at the base [of] Yggdrasil in Asgard get an urgent warning that they must resurrect this new spirit. But they look at this Logan character's history and are like, 'Why this guy? From all, we can tell he's a bad guy.' But the entity that brings him insists that they must because he plays a huge role in the salvation of the entire multiverse. They finally agree to resurrect him in a bubble in Asgard in which they will put him through trials of heroism in order to prove he is worthy of resurrection. Will he make it? Well, I guess if I ever make the book we will find out."

But Rob Liefeld saw some similarities to one of his own creations. He posted "Stryfe looks amazing here!" "More context… "I gave them a Stryfe drawing and said, hey it's future Wolverine, and they said – cool!"" as well as posting the following photo of Styfe with himself reflected in the pane behind.

Rob did not dwell on any of the ironies, but it did make a refreshing change to be able to feature Rob making a complaint in this column. Not that he is overly complaining, he also subtweeted a response to responses to his response, saying "Typical attempt to try to paint someone as upset when the response is only laughter. Man, that is tired. This is why I podcast – my voice can't be misinterpreted in any way." Well, we would definitely never want to do that.

