Separated At Birth: Sean Galloway, Philip Murphy and Spider-Man

Separated At Birth: Comic book artist Sean Galloway posts to Facebook, saying "Being inspired by my art is one thing and I do take it as a form of flattery. However, someone getting paid to do an official cover by ripping off a pose from my Spider-man exploration I did a few years ago is upsetting." Here is that Spider-Man layout.

And this is Phil Galloway's cover to Marvel Action: Spider-Man #2 published by IDW this past Wednesday.

Compare that Spider-Man's pose with the top left one by Sean. You can see why he might be a little perturbed.

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN #2

IDW PUBLISHING

OCT200432

(W) Sarah Graley, Stef Purenins (A/CA) Philip Murphy

Something smells funny at Oscorp School of Technology, and it's not just the slop they serve in the lunchroom! But if Spidey's going to get to the bottom of things, he'll have to figure out who his friends are… and who has something to hide! A tangled web will be weaved in this adventure from writers Sarah Graley and Stef Purenins and artist Philip Murphy (Star Trek vs. Transformers, Powerpuff Girls).In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $3.99

