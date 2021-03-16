Separated At Birth: Taylor/Redondo Nightwing & Fraction/Aja Hawkeye

Reading Nightwing #78 today from Tom Taylor, Bruno Redondo and Adriano Lucas from DC Comics, I couldn't help be reminded of another comic book, Hawkeye by Matt Fraction, David Aja and Matt Hollingsworth from Marvel Comics. Coicidence? Homage? Me just seeing things that aren't there?

You tell me. Hawkeye has a lot of symbology in its panel to panel storytelling, in contrast with more detailed scenes.

So does Nightwing.

Gets a new dog, found in desperate circumstances.

Just like Hawkeye gets Lucky the Pizza dog, found in desperate circumstances, resulting in a trip to a vet. So does Nightwing with his dog.

We also learn that Nightwing owns a whole apartment block, with tenants all paying him rent.

And early on, so does Hawkeye. Who has to deal with local organised crime and corrupt local politics. And so, it appears, will Nightwing.

So what do you think? Am I seeing things?

