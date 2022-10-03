Seven Dark Crisis #5 Spoilers Including Beast Boy & Deathstroke

Tomorrow's Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #5 kicks off after last month's splash with Pariah bringing back the full DC Comics Multiverse one more time. With Pariah working with the Great Darkness and the return of the Justice League from death, or their sidelined pocket worlds, being part of his big plan.

1. Voices In His Head

2. An Order To Everything

However, you may want to read Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1 one-shot also out tomorrow, first, as well as previous tie-in issues of The Flash.

Or it might get a little confusing.

3. Army Manoeuvres

And Dark Crisis: The Dark Army isn't out yet. So no worries there.

And, yes, tomorrow's Batman #128 happens long before all of this. Honest. Say, anyone wants to prove that Batman #128 has to have happened after Justice League #75, just to screw everything up, feel free. But for those following our Dark Crisis gossip from a month back…

4. Back To The Patch

Beast Boy has lost an eye, looking more and more like Deathstroke

5. Spawning A New Look

Deathstroke is looking more and more like Spawn. Well he had done a deal with the devil.

And we also said…

6. It Is Great After All…

Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green will explore the idea expressed in the last issue that The Great Darkness is not the baddie. That Pariah is controlling it and influencing it, and that it is Deathstroke, who is spreading the Great Darkness amongst the population, the heroes and the villains. It has no agency of its own… Talking of which, they may be published on the same day. But you will want to read Swamp Thing before Dark Crisis #5

And while dismissing some entertaining but false DC 4Chan gossip, we added;

Green Arrow doesn't die in Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #5. Indeed he is reunited with Black Canary.

7. Green And Black Together Again

Much more to come, but this will do you for now. Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths #5 and Dark Crisis: The Deadly Green #1 are both published by DC Comics tomorrow.

DARK CRISIS #5 (OF 7) CVR A SAMPERE

DC COMICS

AUG223190

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Daniel Sampere, Alejandro Sanchez

WAR AT THE HALL OF JUSTICE! After the shocking events of the last issue, Pariah has won. And now his Dark Army is poised for the invasion of our world. It's up to the Titans to rally the remaining heroes to defeat Deathstroke's ever-growing forces and avert total destruction! An epic war starts on the steps of the Hall of Justice, and only a miracle could help the heroes now. But all hope is not lost, as the worlds without a Justice League have begun to loosen their grip…but can the heroes return to Earth if it means one member of the Justice League could be lost forever?In Shops: Oct 04, 2022 SRP: $4.99 DARK CRISIS DEADLY GREEN #1 CVR A MONTES

DC COMICS

AUG223196

(W) Joshua Williamson, Various (A) Daniel Bayliss, Various (CA) Goni Montes

SUPERMAN AND SWAMP THING UNCOVER THE SECRETS OF THE GREAT DARKNESS!

During the original Crisis on Infinite Earths, Swamp Thing encountered and formed a truce with the Great Darkness, but this ancient force has been awakened by Pariah and now its influence is felt across the Multiverse. Now the Avatar of the Green must work together with new allies to investigate how far it's spread and why it would work with Pariah. If they want to stop the Great Darkness from swallowing the Green, they need some extra help…ENTER: SUPER SWAMP THING.In Shops: Oct 04, 2022 SRP: $5.99