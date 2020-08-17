Seven More Gossipy Spoilers For Upcoming X-Men Comics

Well, Minister Sinister gets away with it with his Bar Sinister X-Men gossip column, The Red Diamond. We looked at a couple of recent iterations and they all panned out, including the current Russian storylines. So about six weeks ago, Bleeding Cool joined in and did our own. And it seems it pretty much worked out okay, right? So here are a bunch more to tickle and tease. Feel free to return at the end of September to mark just how well we did. Your mileage, and salt level as ever, may vary.

1) Aside from Mister Sinister, another mutant is about to get red on him. And I don't mean Omega REd (though he is everywhere right now) 2) Talking of red, Mikhail is going to have to choose his loyalties, to country, to species, especially when one betrays the other. 3) Do the mutants of Krakoa call Mister Sinister "Daddy"? Should they? 4) Logan has the blood type of E – only one in eight billion has this, it seems. Not even Laura, Sabretooth or Daken apparently. There's only so much keeping it in the family. 5) What happens when the mutants of Krakoa decide they are prejudiced against clones? Will that just add unnecessary Stryfe to the resurrection protocols? 6) Minnesota vampires? I hate Minnesota vampires. 7) Workers of the world unite, you have nothing to lose but your chains? Not for Piotr…

Feel free to check X-Men comic books back when September is looking like a thing and feel free to judge me on how I did. It's the Bleeding Cool way after all. Until then, Mister Sinister will be hiding under his bar, hoping that Nanny and the Orphan Maker don't pay him a repeat visit. Who knew that creatures who looked like walking eggs wouldn't take kindly to cloning?