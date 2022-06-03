Seven Secrets #18 Preview: Series Finale to Blow Minds, Reveal All

Seven Secrets is ending later this month with Seven Secrets #18, meaning it took eighteen issues for Tom Taylor and Daniele Di Nicuolo to reveal just seven secrets, which is, frankly, a little inefficient if you ask us. Those secrets could probably have been revealed in seven issues, or fewer if you did more than one secret per issue. Alas, here we are, and it can't be helped now. So with the series ending soon, explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Seven Secrets #18.

Let's easy mode this article and have a look at that press release, shall we?

BOOM! Studios today revealed a first look at SEVEN SECRETS #18, the final issue in the highly acclaimed original comic book series from New York Times bestselling author Tom Taylor (DCeased), artist Daniele Di Nicuolo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), colorist Walter Baiamonte with assistance by Katia Ranalli, and letterer Ed Dukeshire, about the seven powerful secrets—words, wonders, weapons, and worse—with the power to change the world, available in June 2022. The truth about Caspar's origins is finally revealed! In this mind-blowing series finale, discover the future of the order and the very nature of the secrets themselves! SEVEN SECRETS #18 features main cover art by series artist Daniele di Nicuolo with colors by Fabiana Mascolo and variant cover art by acclaimed artists Valentine de Landro (Bitch Planet) and Miguel Mercado (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers).

You see that? Minds will be blown. The truth revealed! Don't ever acuse of us sensational headlines again! Seven Secrets #18 hits stores on June 29th. Check out the preview below.