Seven Sundays: Hit BL Manhwa Gets Graphic Novel Edition in July

Seven Sundays, the hit Boys Love manhua, is getting a print graphic novel from Ize Press, the Korean comics division of Yen Press, in July.

The story follows Taeyang, a firefighter, who reunites with his single father first love, Jiwan.

Fans will find reunion romance, childcare themes, age gaps, and mature character-driven storytelling.

Perfect for readers seeking heartfelt BL comics with short length, drama, and spicy, realistic scenarios.

Ize Press, the Korean content imprint of Yen Press, announced its first acquisition of the year—Seven Sundays. Ize Press is thrilled to be able to have Seven Sundays join its lineup of Boys Love comics in print, which includes titles such as Semantic Error, Radio Storm, Murderous Lewellyn's Candlelit Dinner, and more!

Seven Sundays

By Charyeok

Taeyang never thought he'd run into his first love, Jiwan, again—things didn't exactly end well after Jiwan ghosted him years ago. So when Taeyang's heroic firefighter rescue lands him a television appearance at the very station Jiwan works at, Taeyang seizes his chance. But no amount of imagining their reunion could have prepared Taeyang for the revelation that awaits him…Turns out, Jiwan has a kid—named Taeyang, no less! And after Taeyang learns Jiwan's son is as old as their breakup, all the pieces start to fall into place. Now he knows just what to do: compel Jiwan into giving him seven of his Sundays for seven dates to make up for all that lost time!

Seven Sundays is a modern BL manhwa about a firefighter who reunites with his first love who has since become a single father from a prospective lavender marriage. The comic has been serialized digitally on Tappytoon, Lezhin, Manta, and Tapas. The English print edition will compile the complete story of twenty-two chapters into two volumes, with a smooth layout that transitions the vertical scrolling webcomic into book format.

Featuring a persistent younger man pursuing his older crush and a dinosaur-loving son who supports the relationship, Seven Sundays is perfect for readers looking for shorter comics with childcare themes, reunion romances, age gap relationships, and character depth. Fans of comics like Lover Boy will also enjoy Seven Sundays for its flawed protagonists and spicy scenes, as well as its depiction of darker topics like trauma from homophobia and the struggles of single parenthood. Releasing in print for the first time ever, this full-color comic will be available at major bookstores, online retailers, and comic book shops nationwide in July 2026.

