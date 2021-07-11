Sexy Tales From DeSaad's Dungeon: Justice League Last Ride #3 Preview

The Justice League needs a place to store Lobo on Apokolips in this preview of Justice League Last Ride #3, and where better than an alien sex dungeon? Okay, technically it's the torture dungeon of Darkseid's chief torturer, Desaad… but what's the difference, really? With Lobo locked up and satisfied, the League then turns to telling some campire tales in the quiet before the storm. Check out the preview below.

JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #3 (OF 7)

DC Comics

0521DC091

0521DC092 – JUSTICE LEAGUE LAST RIDE #3 (OF 7) CVR B RICCARDO FEDERICI CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Miguel Mendonca (CA) Darick Robertson

Apokolips: once the fiery terror of the Multiverse, now a lifeless husk filled with ghosts and dark secrets. Will the planet formerly ruled by Darkseid help the Justice League…or destroy it?

In Shops: 7/13/2021

SRP: $3.99