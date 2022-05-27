Shadow War: Omega #1 Preview: Wow, Events Do Have Consequences

In this preview of Shadow War: Omega #1, we learn that Geo-Force started the Shadow War because Event Leviathan rocked him to his core… literally. Because he was hit in the face by a giant rock. AND THE GEO-FORCE UNIVERSE HAS NEVER BEEN THE SAME AGAIN! Obviously. Check out the preview below.

THE SHADOW WAR'S EPIC CONCLUSION! The shocking finale of the Shadow War! Lives have been lost. Heroes and villains have fallen in battle. And now the real mastermind behind the Shadow War has been revealed. But they are far from done! Batman and Robin are all that's left to put a stop to their real plans. Can the father-and-son duo work together to save the day? Events in this issue lead directly into DC's next big summer event!

