Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #4 Preview: It's Tournament Time

The wielder of the rings will be decided by a martial arts tournament in this preview of Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #4. Meet the participants…

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #4

by Gene Luen Yang & Marcus To, cover by Dike Ruan

THE GAME OF RINGS STARTS HERE! Shang-Chi must compete in a martial arts tournament against some of his deadliest foes. The winning prize? The Ten Rings! But who has staged this contest? And does Shang-Chi truly want to win?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Oct 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620475500411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620475500421 – SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS 4 NETEASE GAMES VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620475500431 – SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS 4 TAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620475500441 – SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS 4 NAO FUJI JEFF THE LANDSHARK VARIANT – $3.99 US

