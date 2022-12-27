Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #6 Preview: Three Men, Ten Rings

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #6

by Gene Luen Yang & Marcus To, cover by Dike Ruan

Shang-Chi has made it to the final round of the Game of Rings. Whoever wins will be the true Ring Keeper. But will the Rings' dark secret prove to be too much to bear for the winner?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620475500611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620475500621 – SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS 6 TAN DEMONIZED VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620475500631 – SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS 6 MANAPUL VARIANT – $3.99 US

