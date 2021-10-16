Shazam #4 Preview: Shazadam Got a Makeover

Shazam #4 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and DC pulled out all the stops for the finale of this mini-series. Yes, that's right, it features a guest appearance by the massively popular DC superhero, Shazadam. But Shazadam is sporting a new look. What's going on? Surely DC wouldn't mess with the iconic status of a hero like Shazadam! Check out the preview below.

SHAZAM #4 (OF 4)
DC Comics
0821DC136
0821DC137 – SHAZAM #4 (OF 4) CVR B JUNI BA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Tim Sheridan (A/CA) Clayton Henry
Once inside the Rock of Eternity, Shazam comes face to face with an old acquaintance…who is also a complete stranger. Confused? So is Billy! The questions keep piling up as the stakes mount, leaving him with an impossible life-and-death decision on which the futures of his best friend, the Teen Titans Academy, and the entirety of existence now hinges!
In Shops: 10/19/2021
SRP: $3.99

