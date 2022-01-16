She-Hulk #1 Preview: She-Hulk Needs a Friend

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Jennifer Walters is desperate for companionship as she aims to befriend Titania while kicking her ass in this preview of She-Hulk #1. Check out the preview below.

She-Hulk #1

by Rainbow Rowell & Roge Antonio, cover by Jen Bartel

The best character ever is back in her own series and about to glam up the whole Marvel Universe! Jennifer Walters, A.K.A. the Sensational She-Hulk, is no longer savage and needs to put her life back together. She's got a career to rebuild, friends to reconnect with (and maybe represent in a court of law) and enemies to…well, she may not want to connect with them, but they are DEFINITELY going to connect with her. And the last page of this first issue is going to send Jen down a road she's never traveled and that will shake up her life and possibly the whole Marvel Universe

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 19, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620084900111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620084900121 – SHE-HULK 1 ARTGERM VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620084900131 – SHE-HULK 1 ARTGERM VIRGIN VARIANT [1:100] – $3.99 US

75960620084900141 – SHE-HULK 1 HUGHES COVER – $3.99 US

75960620084900151 – SHE-HULK 1 YOUNG VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620084900161 – SHE-HULK 1 JURGENS VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

75960620084900171 – SHE-HULK 1 LIEFELD DEADPOOL 30TH VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.