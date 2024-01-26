Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: April 2024, billy tucci, Shi, Solicits

Shi Gets An Artists Edition in Billy Tucci's May 2024 Solicits

Shi was a comic book character created by comics creator Billy Tucci, who first appeared in Razor Annual #1 published in 1993.

Article Summary Shi returns with a 30th Anniversary Original Art Edition by Billy Tucci.

Character Ana Ishikawa stars in Shi, mixing martial arts with Christian ethics.

Tia Carrere and Mimi Polk Gitlin were tied to a once-planned Shi movie.

May 2024 solicitations reveal a pencils-only ashcan edition of Shi #1.

Shi was a comic book character created by comics creator Billy Tucci, who first appeared in Razor Annual #1 published by London Night Studios in 1993 and starred in her own series published by both Billy Tucci's own publishing imprint, Crusade Entertainment, Avatar Press, Dark Horse Comics and Image Comics. Crossovers included Avengelyne, Gen 13, Cyblade, Daredevil, Fallen Angel, Grifter, Vampirella, Lady Death, Wolverine, 10th Muse and more.

Shi is about a young Japanese-American, Ana Ishikawa, trained as a sohei warrior monk, who struggles to reconcile her Japanese grandfather's martial training with her American mother's Christian teachings. She is a skilled martial artist and swordswoman with the naginata. In 1997, there were plans to make a movie starring Tia Carrere written by Tucci writing the script. In 2002, it was optioned by producer Mimi Polk Gitlin with Kevin Bernhardt as co-writer.

And in May's solicitations from Crusade Entertainment include a Shi 30th Anniversary Original Art Edition, in the fashion of Scott Dunbier's Artist Editions, as well as the original Shi #1 pencils-only ashcan edition.

SHI #1 30TH ANNIV ORIGINAL ART ED (MR)

CRUSADE ENTERTAINMENT

FEB241349

(W) Billy Tucci, Peter Gutierrez (A) Barry Orkin (A / CA) Billy Tucci

The groundbreaking masterwork that literally changed the face of comics and launched the "Bad Girl" revolution returns in this premium formatted, 112-page hardcover edition featuring the "Story of Shi," never-before-published, remastered original artwork and files from the book that started it all, 1994's Shi: Way of the Warrior #1. In Shops: Apr 03, 2024

SHI PENCILS UP ASHCAN ED #1 (MR)

CRUSADE ENTERTAINMENT

FEB241350

(W) Billy Tucci (A / CA) Billy Tucci

The Shi #1 Pencils' Up Ashcan Edition features every one of Shi-Creator Billy Tucci's never-before-seen original pencils to 1994's Shi: Way of the Warrior #1. In Shops: Apr 24, 2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!