ShortBox Comics Fair This Weekend – What, How Many And How Much?

Zainab Akhtar of the ShortBox small press curator and publisher is launching the ShortBox Comics Fair this weekend, to help raise funds to deal with added pressures from the shutdown and increase in international shipping costs – and in doing so, making a few ShortBox rarities available again.

Here is a list of the titles that will be added to the online store for the weekend, how much they cost, and how many copies they have available. You may want to be rather quick picking them up.

Out of print/dinged books:



The Whipping Girl by Nuria Tamarit: 7 copies £5

Pingu zine: 3 copies £8

What Is Left by Rosemary Valero-O'Connell: 20 copies £5

The Tar Pit by Jeremy Sorese: 17 copies £10

A Hollowing by Sloane Leong: 5 copies £5

The Ghosts We Are and the Ghosts We Will Become by Kiku Hughes: 3 copies £5

Fish Flake by Seekan Hui: 3 copies £5

Critical Chips 2: 40 copies £7 (this is a partciularly nifty deal: 120 full colour pages, with 56 pages of comics from Richie Pope, Molly Mendoza, Carta Monir, Wren McDonald, Casey Nowak)

What Are You Thinking About? by Anatola Howard: 8 copies £7

John Wick zine: 40 copies £6

Sketches zine by Jonatha Djob Nkondo: 10 copies £1

ShortBox A4 limited edition prints:

More Shortbox offers:

Michael DeForge enamel pins £4 each (normally £8 and £9, respectively)

Choo pin, print, and sticker pack will be available in the webshop for the first time

The Real Folk Blues £11 (normally £18)

Boogsy, Visiting, Pass the Baton, Stoke, Cat and Bag, Conan Turtlepack's Day Out, The River Bank, After Laughter, and more, all on special prices

last chance to get: Did You See Me, Summer Break, and Wiz & Pig- we only have around 20 copies each of these left, and won't be reprinting them

She also states that on both Saturday and Sunday, between 5-6pm UK time, there will be a 20% discount on everything in the store (from their original prices) and that all orders will ship from the UK between the 1st and 14th of November. Good luck…