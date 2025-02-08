Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: award, comic shop

Show Your Comic Shop Love on Valentine's Day- Image Retailer Awards

Show your Comic Shop some love this Valentine's Day by nominating them for an Image Comics Select Retailer Award.

Article Summary Nominate your favorite comic shop for the Image Comics Select Retailer Award by Valentine's Day.

Award criteria include customer service, innovative displays, and community engagement.

Winners receive exclusive perks like a medallion, window cling, and a gold foil variant comic.

Previous winners include comic shops from Tennessee, Colorado, and Scotland.

Image Comics is opening nominations for the Winter 2025 edition of the Image Select Retailer Award for Winter 2025 is now open for nominations. The deadline to nominate a store is on Valentine's Day. So will you show your comic book some love? Image Comics invites fans to nominate their local comic shop for this award based on criteria such as:

exemplary customer service

thoughtful and exciting handselling recommendations

efforts fostering a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere

easy-to-browse shelving

attractive and innovative displays

forward-thinking customer marketing and out-of-box consumer outreach

community engagement

robust inventory of & support for Image Comics and other creator-owned/indie comics

To nominate a shop, simply fill out a form with your local store's name and location and summarize some of the ways the store goes the extra mile to create a great retail experience for you and other customers. One winner will be announced on Thursday, the 20th of February in the evening at the ComicsPro retailer event in Glendale, Los Angeles, and will receive:

a commemorative medallion to display with pride

an Image Select Retailer Award window cling for their store's window

a spotlight Q&A to be featured on Image Comics' social media platforms and Website

the store's choice of a gold foil exclusive variant, branded as an Image Select Retailer Award winner, with store logo (limited to 250 copies).

The Image Select Retailer Award is an initiative to galvanize recognition of members of the Comic Book Direct Market retail community that are going above and beyond to serve their customers, expand readership, and grow a healthier marketplace.

The previous winners of the Image Select Retailer Award were Nirvana Comics in Knoxville, Tennessee, Hall of Justice Comics in Parker, Colorado, and Peebles Comics & Games in Scotland and who all did quite well as a result. They are all certainly still around, which is no small feat.

