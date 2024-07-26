Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Retailer Award, sdcc

Hall Of Justice, in Parker, Colorado Wins Image Comics Retailer Award

The comic book shop Hall Of Justice, in Parker, Colorado has won the second Image Comics Retailer Award, announced at San Diego Comic-Con

Image Comics' second Image Select Retailer Award winner is Hall Of Justice Comics & Collectibles, of Parker, Colorado, USA. The winner was announced at the San Diego Comic-Con Lunar Distribution event yesterday attended by fellow comic store owners and workers. An event that maybe, next time, the organisers may want to revisit the idea of having an open bar when comic book publishers are making their presentations. Sorry, DC Comics.

Hall Of Justice follows the first winner, Nirvana Comics in Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. The Image Select Retailer Award is a new initiative from Image intended to replace the Diamond Comics BPA Awards which haven't been awarded since 2022. Image Comics states that it will "galvanize recognition of members of the Comic Book Direct Market retail community that are going above and beyond to serve their customers, expand readership, and grow a healthier marketplace."

Readers were asked to nominate their local comic shop based on criteria such as:

exemplary customer service

thoughtful and exciting handselling recommendations

efforts fostering a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere

easy-to-browse shelving

attractive and innovative displays

forward-thinking customer marketing and out-of-box consumer outreach

community engagement

robust inventory of & support for Image Comics and other creator-owned/indie comics

To nominate a shop, submit the store's name, and location, and justify your decision. One winning store will be announced quarterly, and each store will receive:

a commemorative medallion

an Image Select Retailer Award window cling for their store's window

a spotlight Q&A to be featured on Image Comics' social media platforms and Website

the store's choice of a gold foil exclusive variant, branded as an Image Select Retailer Award winner, with store logo (limited to 250 copies)

"Simply put: Comic book stores are the backbone of our industry and the success we've all enjoyed since the development of the Direct Market would not be possible without the support of forward-thinking comic book store owners and their staffs," said Eric Stephenson, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer at Image Comics. "I often remind people that one of our industry's all-time biggest hits, The Walking Dead, launched with only a little over 7,000 orders, but as confident as we were in the sterling quality of that series, it took the commitment of the people who ordered up, promoted, and hand-sold that book month in and month out to build it into the worldwide success it eventually became. Now more than ever, new talent and new creativity face some long odds, and we are always looking for ways to recognize and thank members of our retail community who make a mutual investment in their success. This award is a way to spotlight and honor those retailers and their stores for raising the bar, changing the marketplace, and helping to build a better industry for us all."

