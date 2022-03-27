Silk #3 Preview: Generational Warfare

Cindy must stop a Boomer witch attacking Gen-Z TikTokkers for their youth in this preview of Silk #3. Who will prevail in this generational warfare? Check out the preview below.

Silk #3

by Emily Kim & Takeshi Miyazawa, cover by Inhyuk Lee

SOMETHING WICKED THIS WAY COMES! A powerful, ancient witch is draining the life force out of young people! Silk has to figure out how to stop her before she claims another victim. But Silk doesn't know that SHE is the witch's next target!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 30, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620213300311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620213300321 – SILK 3 RUAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620213300331 – SILK 3 INHYUK LEE CARNAGE FOREVER VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.