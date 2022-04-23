Silk #4 Preview: What's New is Old Again

Silk struggles with the same problems as Marvel's Millennial readership in this preview of Silk #4: getting too freaking old! First, it started with all the nostalgia for the 90s and early 00s, rehashing all those old events and bringing back crap like The Clone Saga. The Clone Saga, people!!! And before you know it, you look like Silk! Check out the preview below.

Silk #4

by Emily Kim & Takeshi Miyazawa, cover by Inhyuk Lee

SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY BENGAL OLD LADY CINDY! Silk becomes her newest villain's latest victim! How will she save the day when she can't even cross the street by herself?

