Simon Bisley & Lew Stringer Into London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame

Simon Bisley and Lew Stringer were today inducted into the London Film And Comic Con's Hall Of Fame. And Bleeding Cool has the proof!

Bisley's work spans 2000AD to Batman Vs Judge Dredd.

Lew Stringer's creations include Combat Colin and Brick Man.

The LFCC celebrates film, TV, gaming, anime, and comics.

Simon Bisley is best known for his comic book work on titles such as 2000AD, ABC Warriors, Lobo, Doom Patrol, Judge Dredd, Sláine, Heavy Metal and the best-selling Batman Vs Judge Dredd: Judgement In Gotham. He was the inspiration for Simon Pegg's character, Tim Bisley, in Spaced and is also at London Film And Con at the Kensington Olympia today, where he was inducted into the Hall Of Fame, by Comic Fest organiser Tony Lee.

Bisley was joined in this honour by cartoonist and scriptwriter Lew Stringer. Brought into Marvel UK by Alan Moore, where he sold his first comic work, he began working for all manner of British comic publishers, with characters such as Brick Man, Tom Thug, Pete and His Pimple and Combat Colin, who found new fame in the Action Force and Transformers comics. Stringer also worked as a writer on CiTV Tellytots, one of the main writers on Sonic the Comic, as well as Viz Comic, The Beano, The Dandy, Toxic, Suburban Satanists, Doctor Who and saw Brickman picked up in the Image Comics series Elephantmen.

Yesterday's recipient, Shelly Bond, was also inducted into the Hall Of Fame, the video of which can be seen here.

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London and focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics; organised by Showmasters Ltd and is currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It also has a smaller Spring show to kick things off, called the London Comic Con. It all began in 2004 with the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

