The Sinister Sons' Story Will Continue In DC's Green Lantern

No real spoilers here, but Sinister Sons' Sinson and Lor-Zod will see their story switching to Green Lantern in upcoming issues.

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool put one Sinister Sons fan out of his misery regarding whether or not one piece of the headcanon would be confirmed in the final issue of Sinister Sons #6, out on Wednesday (or possibly digitally today/tomorrow). But what is to come as the final issue lands? Well, no real spoilers here, but it's useful to know (for some) that Sinson and Lor-Zod will see their story switching to Green Lantern in upcoming issues.

Currently, as you can see below, Green Lantern is all about Absolute Power. Maybe in October they'll have room for the Sinister Sons?

GREEN LANTERN #13 CVR A ARIEL COLON (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Jeremy Adams, Marc Guggenheim (A) Fernando Pasarin, Matthew Clark (CA) Ariel Colon

HAL JORDAN IS THE LATEST CASUALTY OF AMANDA WALLER! De-powered and back on Earth, Hal needs to find a way to get to the new power battery and recharge–but Thaaros has other plans, and now Hal is being hunted by the most dangerous aliens on the planet! PLUS: The secret origin of LORD PREMIERE THAAROS, ruler of the United Planets, is at last revealed! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/10/2024 GREEN LANTERN #14 CVR A ARIEL COLON (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Jeremy Adams, Marc Guggenheim (A) Fernando Pasarin, Darick Robertson (CA) Ariel Colon

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! Hal Jordan must don the weapons of DC's greatest villains to escape Amanda Waller's clutches and reconnect with the heroes who are set to strike back at this new Absolute Power! Meanwhile, Carol sets out on a mission to help others, learning what it means to be a hero along the way. PLUS: Witness the rise of the SHADOW LANTERNS in an all-new backup story by MARC GUGGENHEIM and DARICK ROBERTSON! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/14/2024 GREEN LANTERN #15 CVR A ARIEL COLON (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Jeremy Adams, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Fernando Pasarin, Oclair Albert, Montos (CA) Ariel Colon

ABSOLUTE POWER TIE-IN! Hal has a problem… He needs to charge his ring but the entrance to the Power Battery is a continent away. Plus, the skies over Earth are patrolled by Amanda Waller's modified Amazos, which leaves Hal with one choice…to ride into the Danger Zone! Don't worry, he totally got permission to use the Batplane for this mission *wink*. Plus, John Stewart's tale from GREEN LANTERN: WAR JOURNAL spills out into the battlefield of a new struggle brewing on the horizon… Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/11/2024 SINISTER SONS #6 (OF 6) CVR A VASCO GEORGIEV

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Vasco Georgiev

The truth of SINSON's origin is at last revealed, as he and his best frenemy LOR-ZOD make their mad dash for the throne on the planet Korugar! It all ends here for the bad boys of comics, and if you thought these two deserved some sort of happy ending–think again! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 07/10/2024

