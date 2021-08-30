Sinister War #4 Preview: Spider-Marriage Must Be Stopped!

It's been pretty well established that Kindred is Harry Osborn, but what if that's all been a misdirection and Kindred has actually been… Joe Quesada all this time?! Look, who else could possibly hate the Spider-Marriage so much that they would send six Sinister Sixes after Spider-Man just to prevent it happening again? Check out this preview of Sinister War #4, in stores from Marvel on Wednesday and concluding this mini-series.

SINISTER WAR #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN210530

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Mark Bagley (CA) Bryan Hitch

• Things just got worse for Spider-Man. IT Didn't seem possible, but it's true.

• If you think you have seen Spider-Man take a beating, you haven't seen anything this brutal.

Rated T+

In Shops: 9/1/2021

SRP: $4.99