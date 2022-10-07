Sir Patrick Vallance Helped Create New Comic Book, Planet Divoc-91

An international Covid-19-inspired webcomic featuring art by Charlie Adlard, Elsa Charretier, Marco Finnegan, Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, Matt Kindt, David Rubin and more, is getting a print edition. Planet Divoc-91 was a multimedia project featuring comic book creators which was originally released on the 15th of July this year on Webtoon Canvas. Funded by scientific organisations in the UK, Planet Divoc-91 is an allegorical sci-fi satire, which reflects on the experience of young people during the pandemic, and is now getting a print release for the first time. And any profits from the publication will go towards helping young creatives in South Africa, India and UK. Planet Divoc-91 is available in UK bookstores from today and readers from across the globe can order a copy from Velocity Press here.

Planet Divoc-91 follows the adventures of two earthlings: Sanda Oung, a 23-year-old girl from the UK, and Champo Oung, Sanda's 19-year-old non-binary sibling. In the series, 15% of the world's population of 7.5 billion people are now stuck on another planet, miles from the safety of home. Sanda learns that Earth's young adults have been brought to Planet Divoc-91 because Earth is at risk of an extinction-level event. Under the safety of the Board of Adversity Scientists for Intergalactic Leadership (BASIL), led by a charismatic and fearsome alien named Adro, Sanda and Champo soon discover a shocking secret growing under their noses. Planet Divoc-91 also features interviews from the DJs who provided a soundtrack for the comic, including Joe Muggs, Grandmixxer, Juice Aleem, LCY, Angel-Ho, Toya Delazy, Arjun Vagale, NV Funk and Ifeoluwa.

The project's editorial team interviewed experts from scientists to historians, journalists to anthropologists, and created articles, art and videos in response. Their first interviewee was Academy of Medical Sciences Fellow, Professor Sir Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Adviser to the Government of the United Kingdom. The team went on to interview over 25 experts, including Professor K. VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, and psychiatrist Dr John Parker, Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital, South Africa.

They were also invited to present to the UK's Independent Sage, have contributed to Academy of Medical Sciences' working groups and expert meetings, shared their views with the Lancet briefing on adolescent wellbeing and climate change. They continue to build bridges with researchers and policymakers in South Africa, UK and India. See a clip of 16-year-old Alma from Manchester speaking in front of Independent Sage here

"Nothing about us, without us." At the #IndependentSage briefing today, we invited three young people to share their experience of the pandemic. Here's 17yr old Alma from Manchester: pic.twitter.com/Sy0c2eMEXP — Independent SAGE (@IndependentSage) January 15, 2021 Show Full Tweet