Six Launches From Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2021

Image Comics have released their solicitations for May 2021, with two launches seemingly timed for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, with The Good Asian by Pornsak Picketshote and Alexandre Tefenkgi and Made In Korea by Jeremy Holt and George Schall. Erik Larsen used a previous issue of Savage Dragon as a backdoor pilot for a new Canadian superteam comic North Force, Todd McFarlane kicks off Spawn's Universe and there are launches for Time Before Time by Declan Shalvey & Rory Mcconville and Joe Palmer & Chris O'Halloran and a new series by Afua Richardson, Aquarius: The Book Of Mer. And the return for a second series of Hey Kids! Comics! from Howard Chaykin.

IMAGE COMICS SOLICITATIONS FOR MAY 2021

THE GOOD ASIAN #1 (of 9) – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITER: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

ARTIST: ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI

COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON

COVER B: SANA TAKEDA

MAY 5 / 40 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Writer PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE's long-awaited follow-up to the critically acclaimed INFIDEL with stunning art by ALEXANDRE TEFENKGI (OUTPOST ZERO)! Following Edison Hark—a haunted, self-loathing Chinese-American detective—on the trail of a killer in 1936 Chinatown, THE GOOD ASIAN is Chinatown noir starring the first generation of Americans to come of age under an immigration ban, the Chinese, as they're besieged by rampant murders, abusive police, and a world that seemingly never changes.

"Edison Hark immediately joins the ranks of Phillip Marlowe and Sam Spade in a smart, classic noir drenched in style and history."—JAMES TYNION IV (DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, Batman)

"A gripping and authentic crime story from an Asian-American POV. This is the book I've been waiting for!"—CLIFF CHIANG (PAPER GIRLS)

"A brittle story that takes place during an unfamiliar time in our history that is tragically all too familiar now in our present."—BRIAN AZZARELLO (100 Bullets, MOONSHINE)

TIME BEFORE TIME #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH

WRITERS: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE

ARTISTS : JOE PALMER & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: JOHN PAUL LEON

MAY 12 / 40 pages / FC / M / $3.99

The year is 2140, and to escape a world with no future, many turn to the Syndicate, a criminal organization who, for the right price, will smuggle you back in time to a better life. After working for the Syndicate for years, Tatsuo and Oscar decide to steal one of their boss's time machines—but soon find that the one thing you can't run from is your past.

TIME BEFORE TIME is a brand-new ongoing series where writer/artist DECLAN SHALVEY (BOG BODIES) joins forces with the WRITE IT IN BLOOD team of RORY McCONVILLE and JOE PALMER. Looper meets SAGA in this extra-sized debut issue.



AQUARIUS: THE BOOK OF MER #1

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER A: AFUA RICHARDSON

COVER B: DAVID MACK

MAY 19 / 48 PAGES / FC / T+ / $4.99

Eisner Award-winning creator AFUA RICHARDSON, the artist of HBO's Lovecraft County, comes to Image Comics with a visionary new series: a modern retelling of mermaid myths and legends from all over the world. In 1983 Harlem, something surfaces from the haunted lake of Astara's dreams. She's plagued by visions of Ancestors, monsters, and Merfolk. What will she sacrifice to finally have peace? This quarterly comic will be accompanied by music for a unique storytelling experience.

MADE IN KOREA #1 (of 6)

WRITER: JEREMY HOLT

ARTIST / COVER: GEORGE SCHALL

MAY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

A QUICKSTART GUIDE FOR YOUR PROXY

STEP 1: Remove box.

STEP 2: Power on.

STEP 3: Raise your child.

For Jesse, the world's first true A.I. system, growing up means learning to think outside the box. This exciting new six-issue miniseries will redefine what it means to be a family in an age when biological parenthood is no longer a reality.



ASCENDER #15 (RES)

WRITER: JEFF LEMIRE

ARTIST / COVER: DUSTIN NGUYEN

MAY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"STAR SEED," Part One

What are the twin hearts of the galaxy? As our heroes reconvene, the origins of man, machine, and the unknown are at last revealed.



DIE #16

WRITER: KIERON GILLEN

ARTIST / COVER: STEPHANIE HANS

COVER B: ALBERTO VARANDA

May 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"BLEED," Part One

To go into the dark, you have to get to the dark. They never put a dungeon anywhere accessible, do they? Past sins haunt our party, and future sins permeate the landscape. DIE's closing arc begins as we began: with regrets and screaming.



HEY KIDS! COMICS! VOL. 2: PROPHETS & LOSS #1 (of 6)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: HOWARD VICTOR CHAYKIN

MAY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

They've known for years it's the beginning of the end…so why won't the damn business just die already?

Hopes and dreams are floated and crushed, and crushed again…but new blood, with new eyes, can see a new path emerging from the mist, a fog that veterans thought just hid one more cliff.



KILLADELPHIA #13

WRITER: RODNEY BARNES

ARTIST / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B: DAVID MACK

MAY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"HOME IS WHERE THE HATRED IS," Part One

The smash-hit horror series returns with the first issue of a brand-new arc from RODNEY BARNES, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

The showdown between undead detective James Sangster Sr. versus vampire queen Abigail Adams and her legion reaches fever pitch now that Abigail has killed his son. But revenge becomes even more complicated as dark figures from the past emerge, and even more shocking surprises that you never saw coming are unearthed!



MANIFEST DESTINY #43

WRITER: CHRIS DINGESS

ARTISTS: MATTHEW ROBERTS & OWEN GIENI

COVER: MATTHEW ROBERTS

MAY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

In 1803, Lewis and Clark were commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson to explore the uncharted United States westward. Not to mention kill every damn creature in their path.

Now, the Pacific Coast is within sight, and their long and terrifying journey is almost over. There is just the matter of resolving their bargain with a demon…

In 2013, CHRIS DINGESS and MATTHEW ROBERTS began their acclaimed historical adventure series…now, they begin their final adventure, and may God save our souls.

NORTH FORCE #0

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

MAY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"A NEW FORCE TO BE RECKONED WITH!"

Because you demanded it: SAVAGE DRAGON #259 reworked and reformatted to spotlight this all-new Canadian super-team! Letters pages and funnies have been replaced with bios for team members. The Canadian super-team North Force is looking to recruit a new member to their team: Malcolm Dragon.

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #7

WRITER: CHIP ZDARSKY

ARTISTS: RAMÓN K PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER

COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

MAY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"The pacing, script, and artwork are all dynamite"—AiPT

CHIP ZDARSKY (Daredevil) and RAMÓN K PÉREZ's sensational horror series returns!

Chaos in Stillwater erupts! With the Judge out of commission, Ted and his militia storm the town and take control. But in this small town where no one can die, there are others willing to go further…

CROSSOVER, VOL. 1: KIDS LOVE CHAINS TP

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTISTS / COVER: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE, JOHN J. HILL

MAY 26 / 176 PAGES / FC / T+ / $19.99

Imagine everything you thought was fantasy…was real. And now join us, in a world where reality is dead…and anything is possible…

The powerhouse creative team of DONNY CATES (Venom, Thor), GEOFF SHAW (GOD COUNTRY, Thanos Wins), DEE CUNNIFFE (REDNECK), and JOHN J. HILL (NAILBITER) have reunited after a string of breakout hits for an all-new, genre-defying series.

Collects CROSSOVER #1–6



HOME SICK PILOTS, VOL. 1: TEENAGE HAUNTS TP

WRITER: DAN WATTERS

ARTIST / COVER: CASPAR WIJNGAARD

MAY 19 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $9.99

In the summer of 1994, a haunted house walks across California. Inside is Ami, lead singer of a high school punk band—who's been missing for weeks. How did she get there? What do these ghosts want? And does this mean the band has to break up?

Expect three-chord songs and big bloody action as Power Rangers meets The Shining (yes really), and as writer DAN WATTERS (Lucifer, COFFIN BOUND) and artist CASPAR WIJNGAARD (LIMBO, Star Wars, Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt) delve into the horrors of misspent youth.

COLLECTS HOME SICK PILOTS #1-5

LA MANO DEL DESTINO TP

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: J. GONZO

MAY 19 / 240 PAGES / FC / T / $24.99

LA MANO DEL DESTINO tells the tale of a once-champion Luchador—who, after being betrayed by his friends and unmasked in the ring, agrees to a Faustian bargain with a mysterious promoter. He gains a new power and the identity of La Mano del Destino in order to exact revenge upon his betrayers. Set in a swanky, 1960s Mexico where Lucha Libre is intrinsically woven into all aspects of society, this tale winds its way through the machinations and motivations of all types who inhabit this unique setting.

Can La Mano del Destino get his revenge while remaining the champion he knows himself to be?

Mesoamerican myth, Silver-Age storytelling, and high-flying Lucha Libre action converge to tell this epic story of vengeance and destiny!

Collects LA MANO DEL DESTINO #1-6



KICK-ASS: THE NEW GIRL, VOL. 4 TP

WRITER: STEVE NILES

ARTIST: MARCELO FRUSIN

COVER: JOHN ROMITA JR

MAY 19 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $17.99

It's Kick-Ass versus Hit-Girl. Mindy screeches into Albuquerque to kill the Dave imposter who's been running gangs in New Mexico. Old superhero allies become enemies as Hit-Girl sets out to avenge Dave and stop Patience's criminal operations for good. Can Patience survive, hunted by the best assassin in the business? And could she kill a child to save herself?

Collects KICK-ASS VS. HIT-GIRL #1-5

LOW, BOOK TWO HC

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER: GREG TOCCHINI & DAVE McCAIG

AUGUST 25 / 454 PAGES / FC / M / $49.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Stel Caine faces the greatest challenge to her hope yet. Meanwhile, Tajo returns to her family home on Salus, only to find a city on the brink of devastation. There is no food, no air, no hope for mankind's last great dome city. Now, Tajo must band together with Io, a man carrying a secret millennia old, and Mertali, a brave mermaid from the gladiator pits of Poluma, to fight for a better future for everyone.

It all ends here in this second oversized hardcover, featuring a ton of designs, layouts, scripts, and other never-before-seen treasures, as writer RICK REMENDER (BLACK SCIENCE, DEADLY CLASS, SEVEN TO ETERNITY) and artist GREG TOCCHINI (Uncanny X-Force) conclude their tale of mankind's final hour in the cold, deathly dark of the sea!

Collects LOW #16-26

SUNSTONE HC

WRITER / ARTIST: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

MAY 26 / 376 PAGES / FC / M / $39.99

BACK IN PRINT!

Two women deal with modern themes of sex, relationships, and fetishism in this erotic romantic comedy. So beware all who enter, because, to quote a few hundred thousand readers on DeviantArt: "I'm not into BDSM…but this story…I get it."

Featuring a brand-new cover by STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ!

Collects SUNSTONE, VOL. 1-3 TP



UNEARTH, VOL. 2 TP

WRITERS: CULLEN BUNN & KYLE STRAHM

ARTIST / COVER: BALDEMAR RIVAS

MAY 5 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

One year after the eruption at Site 17, the survivors have begun to piece their lives back together. Kul is cleaning up the mess the world has become while Frankie searches for answers to big questions. Strange and twisted forces are at work in the FINAL VOLUME of the critically acclaimed series from CULLEN BUNN, KYLE STRAHM, and BALDEMAR RIVAS.

Collects UNEARTH #6-10



BIRTHRIGHT #49

WRITER: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ARTISTS / COVER: ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

MAY 12 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Wendy and Aaron are trapped in Terrenos, the same place their son Mikey aged from a boy to a man in the course of a year. Will the cost of saving them be too high a price for this family to pay?



BITTER ROOT #13

WRITERS: DAVID F. WALKER & CHUCK BROWN

ARTIST / COVER: SANFORD GREENE

MAY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"LEGACY," Part Three

Blink Sangerye becomes the reluctant leader of her monster-hunting family while dealing with a terrible tragedy. In the realm of Barzakh, Dr. Sylvester uncovers the secret to saving the human race, if he can only make it back to Earth.



BLISS #8 (of 8)

WRITER: SEAN LEWIS

ARTIST / COVER: CAITLIN YARSKY

MAY 19 / 24 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

THE FINAL ISSUE.

The acclaimed maxi-series comes to its conclusion as Benton and Perry return to Feral City to face the families of those Benton murdered. Will forgiveness be gained? Will Benton's death finally come to him?



COMMANDERS IN CRISIS #8 (of 12)

WRITER: STEVE ORLANDO & L.A. THORNHILL

ARTIST: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER A: DAVIDE TINTO

COVER B: PHIL JIMENEZ

COVER C: ROB SCHAMBERGER

COVER D: W. SCOTT FORBES

MAY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

Despite the Crisis Command's best efforts, reality is turning more toxic by the day. While Prizefighter runs with American Dreamer, Seer investigates the hidden origins of masked heroism. Can the Crisis Command learn fast enough to stop the Extinction Society from pushing Earth past the point of no return?



DEADLY CLASS #46

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTISTS / COVER A: WES CRAIG & JASON WORDIE

COVER B: DARKO LAFUENTE & MORENO DINISIO

MAY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"SAVE YOUR GENERATION," Part Two

A reunion of old friends and old business that must be handled. A glimpse into the past. The salvation of the wreckage of the future.



DEEP BEYOND #4 (of 12)

WRITERS: MIRKA ANDOLFO & DAVID GOY

ARTIST / COVER A: ANDREA BROCCARDO

COVER B: MIRKA ANDOLFO

COVER C: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

COVER D: RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ

MAY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $ 3.99

END OF STORY ARC

The gang finally reaches an underwater laboratory, and everything seems to turn out okay. They are closer to Pam. But the threats are not over yet, and Pam could be out of reach…It was already obvious this is not a happy-ending story, right?



THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #9

WRITER: JAMES TYNION IV

ARTIST / COVER A: MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B: MICHAEL AVON OEMING

MAY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Cole Turner has seen firsthand the horrifying ways collective belief shapes the world and how theories can manifest and take physical form…but what happens when those thought forms start to have thoughts—and desires—of their own? What truths about Tulpas lay at the heart of the Tibetan Book of the Dead?



FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #11

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATT WILSON

MAY 5 / 28 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Who can STOP Chou Feng?



GEIGER #2

WRITER: GEOFF JOHNS

ARTISTS / COVER A: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: BRYAN HITCH

COVER C: MAHMUD ASRAR

May 12 / 32 Pages / FC / T+ / $3.99

They found it—out in the atomic wasteland, a relic from before the war! But what is it: a tool to bring hope back to humanity, or a weapon to finish what the bombs started? Depends on who gets it: the Casino Warlords of Las Vegas or the man called Geiger!

By the critically acclaimed team of GEOFF JOHNS, GARY FRANK and BRAD ANDERSON!



HAHA #5 (of 6)

WRITER: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ARTIST / COVER A: GABRIEL WALTA

COVER B: SAM WOLFE CONNELLY

MAY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"POUND FOOLISH MAKES A CASSEROLE"

Every house is a haunted house, from the kitchen to the attic.

This funny-haha anthology of dejected jesters takes a trip to the grocery store, with art by Eisner winner GABRIEL WALTA.



HELM GREYCASTLE #2 (of 4)

WRITER: HENRY BARAJAS

ARTISTS : RAHMAT HANDOKO & BRYAN VALENZA

COVER A: DALE DEFOREST

COVER B: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

MAY 26 / 40 PAGES / FC / T+ / $4.99

Helm and the gang are tasked with locating MEXICA's greatest warrior: Camazotz! But will Camazotz join their crusade to overthrow Montezuma III?!

BONUS: Team up with Helm Greycastle in this issue's one-shot RPG (5E Compatible) "BELLY OF THE BEAST" by GEOFFREY GOLDEN (Wet Hot American Summer Fantasy Camp) & GABRIELA DOWNIE!

HOME #2 (of 5)

WRITER: JULIO ANTA

ARTIST: ANNA WIESZCZYK

COVER A: LISA STERLE

COVER B: JACOBY SALCEDO

MAY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Juan is on the run. Shaken from the trauma of being separated from his mother, the sudden emergence of superhuman abilities, and an accidental jailbreak, he has two options: track down his aunt in Houston or learn to survive on his own.





INKBLOT #8

WRITERS: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

ARTISTS / COVER: EMMA KUBERT & RUSTY GLADD

MAY 5 / 24 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

The Seeker visits her sisters in the mountainlands in hopes of soothing hot tempers before they flare. Unfortunately, the cat tags along in a particularly playful mood.



JULES VERNE'S: LIGHTHOUSE #2 (of 5)

WRITERS: DAVID HINE & BRIAN HABERLIN

ARTIST / COVERS: BRIAN HABERLIN & GEIRROD VAN DYKE

May 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

PART TWO – SECRET WAR

When Vasquez runs out of her medication, her nanny bot Moses comes up with a new prescription. Now she has to contend with mood swings and side effects as well as a horde of murderous space pirates. This could turn out to be a very bad day.



KARMEN #3 (of 5)

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: GUILLEM MARCH

MAY 12 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

After the prior unsettling discovery, Cata continues her journey over the city. She will have an unexpected encounter that will bring more clues about her current condition.

GUILLEM MARCH continues to amaze with spectacular storytelling in the third chapter of his moving creation.



MONSTRESS #34

WRITER: MARJORIE LIU

ARTIST / COVER: SANA TAKEDA

MAY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

In a battle between wolves, who will win?



MOONSHINE #25

WRITER: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ARTIST / COVER: EDUARDO RISSO

MAY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE WELL," Part Three

The war for NYC escalates as Joe the Boss's prospects begin to go up in flames. And as Lou finds his personal and criminal lives blurring together, he begins to realize that when your heart's on fire, smoke gets in your eyes.



NOCTERRA #3

WRITER: SCOTT SNYDER

ARTISTS & COVER A: TONY S. DANIEL & TOMEU MOREY

COVER B: SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

MAY 5 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"FULL THROTTLE DARK," Part Three

Know the signs: black gums, gnarled bones, and haunting yellow eyes. When you spot a human shade out there in the endless night…run.



NOMEN OMEN #15 (of 15)

WRITER: MARCO B. BUCCI

ARTIST / COVER A: JACOPO CAMAGNI

COVER B: PEPE LARRAZ

MAY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES FINALE

"AS THE WORLD FALLS DOWN," CONCLUSION

This is it: the final chapter in MARCO B. BUCCI and JACOPO CAMAGNI's urban-fantasy opus is here, and it's as shocking and ruthless as you would expect. Becky is drunk with magic, and her rage won't discern enemies from friends. Tragedy is just a few pages away. Death, guilt, and retribution will follow. This is the end after all. Or is it?



THE OLD GUARD: TALES THROUGH TIME #2 (of 6)

WRITERS: KELLY SUE DeCONNICK & ERIC TRAUTMANN

ARTISTS: VALENTINE DE LANDRO & MIKE HENDERSON

COVER A: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

COVER B: VALENTINE DE LANDRO

COVER C INTERCONNECTING "BATTLEFIELD" VARIANT: LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ

MAY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Watch the smash-hit Netflix movie starring Charlize Theron! KELLY SUE DeCONNICK and VALENTINE DE LANDRO (BITCH PLANET) take the immortal warriors to feudal Japan! DAVID WALKER & ROBERT MACKENZIE (LAZARUS SOURCEBOOK), and JUSTIN GREENWOOD (Stumptown)—tasks the team with an assassination the night of the moon landing!



POST AMERICANA #6 (of 7)

WRITER / COVER: STEVE SKROCE

ARTISTS: STEVE SKROCE & DAVE STEWART

MAY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Carolyn, Mike and Eve face ' The Lost IP of WONDER STUDIOS' and the forces of gone America. The future hangs in the balance.



RADIANT BLACK #4

WRITER: KYLE HIGGINS

ARTIST: MARCELO COSTA

COVER A: EDUARDO FERIGATO & MARCELO COSTA

COVER B: JUSTIN MASON

COVER C (1:25): DOALY

MAY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

It was always going to come to this: Radiant Black vs Radiant Red in a knock-down drag-out fight across the city of Lockport! And believe us when we say that after this fight, nothing will ever be the same again. For Lockport or for Radiant Black. We actually mean it.



RAIN LIKE HAMMERS #5 (of 5)

WRITER / ARTIST: BRANDON GRAHAM

MAY 19 / 48 PAGES / FC / M/ $4.99

MINISERIES FINALE

On the desert world of Crown Majesty, space butler Brik Blok, Little Monster, and Eugene fend off desert marauders and witness a trial for the fate of known space.

Who will be the winner? That's for the ancient demon-king-judge to decide.

JOIN US FOR: ONLY ANCIENT DEMON-KING-JUDGE CAN JUDGE ME!



SAVAGE DRAGON #260

WRITER / ARTIST / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

COVER A STANDARD IMAGE TRADE DRESS

COVER B RETRO '70s TRADE DRESS

MAY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"TORMENT TRIUMPHANT!"

The mad menace Torment has come to Toronto seeking revenge against Malcolm Dragon.



THE SCUMBAG #8

WRITER: RICK REMENDER

ARTIST: DARKO LAFUENTE & MORENO DINISIO

COVER A: SIMONE DIMEO & MORENO DINISIO

COVER B: JAMES HARREN & MORENO DINISIO

MAY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"MOONFLOWER," Part Three

Ernie has gotten himself into a mess. He has managed to join every spy group on Earth, pretzeled his double cross into a triple cross, and on top of everything else, he hasn't heard a thing other than crunchy, neo-hippy music since he got to the moon. Something has to give.



SHADECRAFT #3

WRITER: JOE HENDERSON

ARTISTS: LEE GARBETT & ANTONIO FABELA

COVER A: LEE GARBETT

COVER B: JIM CHEUNG

MAY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Zadie has discovered the source of the shadows…and that they can be controlled. Dare she try and wield this incredible power? HELL YES she dares. And she's damn good at it, too! But when someone Zadie cares about ends up in danger because of her, the fun and games become a matter of life or death…



THE SILVER COIN #2

WRITER: KELLY THOMPSON

ARTIST / COVER A: MICHAEL WALSH

COVER B: TULA LOTAY

MAY 12 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Part two in the saga of THE SILVER COIN from all-star creators MICHAEL WALSH, CHIP ZDARSKY, KELLY THOMPSON, ED BRISSON, and JEFF LEMIRE! In 1993, classic mean girls bully a misfit teen at an idyllic summer camp. When the teen reclaims her power after a violent encounter with The Silver Coin, what follows is the stuff of horror movie legend.

SPAWN #318

WRITER: TODD McFARLANE

ARTIST: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: TONTON REVOLVER

COVER B: TODD McFARLANE

COVER C: BJÖRN BARENDS

May 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $2.99

This story will start a storyline that spills into SPAWN'S UNIVERSE ONE-SHOT, then continues into even more NEW titles later in the coming months. This is where you want any new SPAWN readers to jump on board, as 2021 will be the beginning of a new and GIANT chapter in the expansion of the "Spawn-Verse."



STRAY DOGS #4 (of 5)

WRITER: TONY FLEECS

ARTIST: TRISH FORSTNER

COVER A: TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS

HORROR MOVIE VARIANT: TRISH FORSTNER & TONY FLEECS

MAY 19 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

Time is running out. Hackles are raised, tensions are high, and nobody's had a thing to eat. When the Master's away, the dogs will drag everything awful into the light. And the awful truth is nobody's coming to set them free.

Penultimate issue.

SUMMONERS WAR: LEGACY #2

WRITER: JUSTIN JORDAN

ARTIST / COVER: LUCA CLARETTI & GIOVANNA NIRO

MAY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / T / $3.99

Based on the wildly popular Summoners War mobile game!

Rai hasn't been a summoner long, but she's already unleashed an ancient monster beyond control! Now Rai, mentor Abuus Dein, and proto Tomas must defeat this titan capable of annihilating entire armies…but there are summoners trapped on the battlefield who would gladly see them fail.

TWO MOONS #4

WRITER: JOHN ARCUDI

ARTISTS / COVER A: VALERIO GIANGIORDANO & BILL CRABTREE

COVER B: GONZALO RUGGIERI

MAY 26 / 32 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

"THE IRON NOOSE," Part Four

Virgil is back in the custody of the Union Army desperately trying to convince Frances he's not a monster—and then the REAL monsters show up.

ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #3

WRITER: JAMES HARREN

ARTISTS: JAMES HARREN & DAVE STEWART

COVER A: JAMES HARREN

COVER B: RYAN OTTLEY & FRANK MARTIN

MAY 19 / 52 PAGES / FC / M / $7.99

Noah was supposed to continue the Ultramega legacy, fighting monsters on behalf of humanity…but that was before the Kaiju Klan.

Now, Noah must fight for his life in the Koliseum.

And no human has ever left it alive.

This issue of visionary creator JAMES HARREN's ULTRAMEGA contains 44 pages of story.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #14

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: DAVE RAPOZA

MAY 5 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Rick and crew settle into their new home—the prison. It's safe, secure, well-stocked…too bad there are people already living there.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.



THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #15

WRITER: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ARTISTS: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER B: TONY MOORE & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: DAVE RAPOZA

COVER D: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

MAY 19 / 36 PAGES / FC / M / $3.99

Tragedy strikes at the prison, driving Rick and Tyreese down different paths. In this new world, death is never the end.