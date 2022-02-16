Skottie Young & Kyle Strahm Launch Twig #1 From Image Comics

Skottie Young and Kyle Strahm have a new Image Comics series for May, called Twig. Announcing it on his Substack yesterday, Skottie Young stated "Get ready for the new comic mini-series TWIG created by me and artist Kyle Strahm, published by Image Comics and hitting shelves May 4th, 2022! I'll be having Kyle on the Live Stream next week and we'll chat more about our new book and how it came about. Don't forget to subscribe to get updates and behind the scenes on this book and much more!"

This five-issue miniseries is set to launch from Image Comics in May. It's the first day of Twig's new job as a journeyer on a Jeff Smith's Bone-esque quest to save a The Dark Crystal/Labyrinth-style world. Join our hesitant hero for an inspiring and imaginative tale of hope, heartache, and determination to overcome insurmountable odds.

Young says "Kyle and I both grew up in the age of Fantasy movies filled with all kinds of critters, creature, and unlikely heroes on epic quests. This is our love letter to that time, which we've never really left!" Strahm added "Skottie and I have built a world where sunny landscapes hide creepy dark corners. Every environment Twig travels is a character all its own. And each strange new friend may not be so friendly!"

Cover A by Strahm – Diamond Code MAR220035

Cover B by Young – Diamond Code MAR220036

Cover C by Peach Momoko – Diamond Code MAR220037

Cover D 1:10 copy incentive virgin by Strahm – Diamond Code MAR220038

Cover E 1:25 copy incentive virgin by Momoko – Diamond Code MAR220039

Cover F 1:50 copy incentive virgin by Young – Diamond Code MAR220040

Cover G 1:100 copy incentive virgin by Young – Diamond Code MAR220041