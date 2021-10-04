Skybound Halloween Xpo Reveals… Could It Be LEGO Walking Dead?

The Skybound Halloween Xpo is being held on Friday, the 29th of October, from Robert Kirkman's Image Comics studio, streaming on Skybound Entertainment's YouTube and Tw itch channels. Which will include the debut of the first LEGO comic book from Skybound and Ameet Publishing. What kind of LEGO book? We don't know. LEGO Invincible? LEGO Walking Dead? LEGO Super Dinsaur? LEGO Negan? Here's what will be coming down that pipe.

This one-day virtual event also brings fans worldwide can't miss panels from the world of comics, including Comics Vault Live (with exclusive new drops) to the crossover with sneakerheads (sponsored by Whatnot); the stunning new statue from Telltale's The Walking Dead; a behind-the-scenes look at Skybound Tabletop; the return of ATTACK! With Attack Peter; a deep dive into Latinx representation in Horror; and of course, a not-to-be-missed new episode of Movie Trivia Schmoedown! The full programming line-up, beginning at 10am PT, includes:

The Top Secret Skybound & LEGO Panel – No fan can miss the WORLD PREMIERE reveal of the very first LEGO comic book series from Skybound, in partnership with AMEET Publishing. Join writer/artist Tri Vuong (Everyday Hero Machine Boy), Sean Mackiewicz (Skybound SVP/Editor in Chief), Daniel Konstanski (The Secret Life of LEGO Bricks), Hayley Wolfe (AKA Sensei Wolf) and LEGO NINJAGO® series creator and TV show producer Tommy Andreasen and LEGO NINJAGO® producer/Transmedia Tommy Kalmar to discuss building a brand-new comic world brick by brick! Moderated by Eric Huang (VP and Publisher, AMEET).

Fans can register now for The Skybound Halloween Xpo by heading over to this Facebook link right – whe it is working again of course, and then tuning in on the 29th of October.