Skybound VP Shawn Kirkham's Own Walking Dead Collections Stolen In LA

Shawn Kirkham, longstanding Senior Vice President, Business Development of Skybound Productions, the people behind The Walking Dead and more, tweeted out the following news earlier this week, with accompanying photos.

Hey LA comic fam. Be on the lookout for this dude. He broke into my storage unit this morning (Mon, July 11) and took a bunch of TWD statues, Saga Funko pops, Transformers toys and comics. He drives a white Kia. He most likely lives within 30 mins of Culver City. If you have anyone trying to move this stuff, DM me. I've got a police report on file. Thanks! After looking through the security footage and the unit, here's a list of what's missing.

The Walking Dead Ezekiel Statue

The Walking Dead Negan Statue

Magic the Gathering Double Masters Case (4 boxes)

Magic the Gathering Battlebond Case (6 boxes)

Magic the Gathering Modern Horizons Case (6 boxes)

The Walking Dead Threezero Michonne's Pet 1 Figure (3)

The Walking Dead Threezero Michonne's Pet 2 Figure (3)

Saga Funko Pops (4 cases of 6 figures each) (Marko, Alana, The Will, Lying Cat)

Transformers SDCC Devestator box set

Randy Bowen Kongzilla statue

Super Dinosaur Actuon Figure Deluxe set (Case of 4)

GI Joe SDCC 2015 Desert Duel Box Set

GI Joe SDCC 2015 Crimson Strike Box Set

The Walking Dead Bourbon (Case of 12 bottles)

Comic Book Short Boxes (holds 150 -200 comics each) 1 box

The Walking Dead issues 20-75 (multiple copies of each) Not bagged and boarded

2 Boxes of Image Books (Deadly Class, Saga, Descender, Etc) Not bagged and boarded

17 Short boxes of Marvel Comics (mostly X-men, Wolverine, Deadpool, Etc) Bagged and boarded. (boxes have numbers circled in sharpie on them)

And here's a couple pics of him wheeling out my stuff.

Known as Big Clutch, and a familiar face from the Skybound Vault Live sales, Shawn Kirkham told Bleeding Cool "I looked through the video footage they had available at the storage office, but it didn't show everything that was missing. Especially the comic short boxes. It's a bit of a list. UGH."

For those who have any information, they are asked to contact LAPD – West LA Division with the incident number 220711002943 and to call +1-310-444-0702.