Sneak Peek At Batman: The World, Country To Country

Batman: The World is a 160-page book from DC Comics featuring Batman stories by creative teams from across the globe, taking place in their home countries, and launching on Tuesday, the 14th of September and the complete anthology will be localized to the following international territories: North America, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, China, Korea, and Japan.

The lead story will be from the USA, by Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo of Batman Damned and Joker in which Batman reflects on his time as protector of Gotham City and realises his fight shouldn't end at the borders of his hometown. Here's a page from that story, and three other pages from the global creative teams.

USA: writer Brian Azzarello and artist Lee Bermejo



France: writer Mathieu Gabelle and artist Thierry Martin



China: writers Xu Xiadong and Lu Xiaotong, with artists Qui Kun and Yi Nan

Russia: writers Kirill Kutuzov and Egor Prutov with artist Natalia Zaidova

The other teams are:

Japan: writer/artist Okadaya YuichiSpain: writer/artist Paco Roca

Italy: writer Alessandro Bilotta and artist Nicola Mari

Germany: writer Benjamin Von Eckartsberg and artist Thomas Von Kummant

Czech Republic: writer Stephan Kopriva and artist Michael Suchanek

Poland: writer Tomasz Kolodziejczak and artists Piotr Kowalski and Brad Simpson

Turkey: writer Ertan Ergil and artist Ethem Onur Bilgic

Mexico: writer Alberto Chimal and artist Rulo Valdes

Brazil: writer Carlos Estefan and artist Pedro Mauro

Korea: writer Inpyo Jeon and artists Jae-Kwan Park and Kim Jung Ji