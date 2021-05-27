Sneak Peek At Batman: The World, Country To Country
Batman: The World is a 160-page book from DC Comics featuring Batman stories by creative teams from across the globe, taking place in their home countries, and launching on Tuesday, the 14th of September and the complete anthology will be localized to the following international territories: North America, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Russia, Poland, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil, China, Korea, and Japan.
The lead story will be from the USA, by Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo of Batman Damned and Joker in which Batman reflects on his time as protector of Gotham City and realises his fight shouldn't end at the borders of his hometown. Here's a page from that story, and three other pages from the global creative teams.
USA: writer Brian Azzarello and artist Lee Bermejo
France: writer Mathieu Gabelle and artist Thierry Martin
China: writers Xu Xiadong and Lu Xiaotong, with artists Qui Kun and Yi Nan
The other teams are:
- Japan: writer/artist Okadaya YuichiSpain: writer/artist Paco Roca
- Italy: writer Alessandro Bilotta and artist Nicola Mari
- Germany: writer Benjamin Von Eckartsberg and artist Thomas Von Kummant
- Czech Republic: writer Stephan Kopriva and artist Michael Suchanek
- Poland: writer Tomasz Kolodziejczak and artists Piotr Kowalski and Brad Simpson
- Turkey: writer Ertan Ergil and artist Ethem Onur Bilgic
- Mexico: writer Alberto Chimal and artist Rulo Valdes
- Brazil: writer Carlos Estefan and artist Pedro Mauro
- Korea: writer Inpyo Jeon and artists Jae-Kwan Park and Kim Jung Ji
Batman: The World
Stories and art by:
BRIAN AZZARELLO (writer)/ LEE BERMEJO (artist) – USA, MATHIEU GABELLA (writer)/THIERRY MARTIN (artist) – France, PACO ROCA (writer/artist) – Spain, ALESSANDRO BILOTTA (writer)/NICOLA MARI (artist) – Italy, BENJAMIN VON ECKARTSBERG (writer)/THOMAS VON KUMMANT (artist) – Germany, STEPAN KOPRIVA (writer)/MICHAL SUCHANEK (artist) – Czech Republic, TOMASZ KOLODZIEJCZAK (writer)/PIOTR KOWALSKI, BRAD SIMPSON (artists) – Poland, ERTAN ERGIL (writer)/ ETHEM ONUR BILGIC (artist) – Turkey, ALBERTO CHIMAL (writer)/RULO VALDES (artist) – Mexico, CARLOS ESTEFAN (writer)/PEDRO MAURO (artist) – Brazil, INPYO JEON (writer)/JAE-KWANG PARK , KIM JUNG JI (artists) – Korea, XU XIAODONG, LU XIAOTONG (writers)/QIU KUN, YI NAN (artists) – China, Writers: KIRILL KUTUZOV, EGOR PRUTOV (writers)/ NATALIA ZAIDOVA (artist), OKADAYA YUICHI (artist/writer) – Japan cover by LEE BERMEJO
ON SALE 9/14/21 $24.99 US | 160 PAGES | FC | DC ISBN: 978-1-77951-227-7 HARDCOVER
