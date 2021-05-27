Sneek Peek at The Corinthian in Sandman/Locke & Key Finale

August sees the finale of Sandman/Locke & Key: Hell & Gone with a final #2. Bleeding Cool has had a little look inside those pages. The Corinthian was only seen on the final pages of the previous issue, here is getting a little more involved with Mary Locke…

The Corinthian first appeared in The Sandman #10 ass a nightmare created by Dream, who destroys him for going rogue and failing to fulfill his original design. Dream later recreates him with "some changes", though the exact nature of these changes is not explicit. His most notable physical feature is his lack of eyes: in their place, two rows of small, jagged teeth line each eye socket, which he often covers with sunglasses. He can speak, eat, see, and even breath through these mouths. Boyd Holbrook is set to portray the Corinthian in the upcoming television series The Sandman on Netflix.