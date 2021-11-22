Snifter Of Death, My Bad & Snelson in Ahoy Comics Feb 2022 Solicits

No new launches from Ahoy Comics in their February 2022 solicits and solicitations, but we do have all the images – they got in before Diamond's website issues it seems. As they continue with Edgar Allen Poe's Snifter Of Death, My Bad and the collection for Snelson.

EDGAR ALLAN POE`S SNIFTER OF DEATH #5 (OF 6) (MR)

(W) Kirk Vanderbeek (A) Jon Proctor, Shane Oakley (CA) Richard Williams

Two compete, Poe-inflected comedies from new comics writer Kirk Vanderbeek. In "A Pound of Flesh," a man guiltily obsesses over a debt to a friend who's died. "Postal" introduces Augie Doobin, a consulting detective who won't let a dose of LSD interfere with solving a murder case. PLUS: Prose, pictures, and possibly poetry!

MY BAD #4 (MR)

(W) Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman (A / CA) Peter Krause

There's still time to get in on the ground floor of the important new superhero universe! After enduring 16 levels of torment in Emperor King's death trap, Rush Hour displays an unexpected superpower! PLUS: A day in the life of millionaire crimefighter Jamington (The Chandelier) Winthrop includes an unforgettable sandwich! AND: The spotlight falls on Acid Chimp!

SNELSON COMEDY IS DYING (MR)

(W) Paul Constant (A / CA) Fred Harper

In the 1990s, "edgy" standup comic Melville Snelson had it all – but twenty-five years later, his jokes come off as tired and offensive. Desperate for a comeback, Snelson sets out on tour with a group of young, socially conscious comedians. Can a '90s has-been hit the big time, or is Snelson about to be cancelled for good? A hilarious, definitely adult contemporary satire that mocks the dying breaths of white male entitlement. Contains all five chapters of Snelson: Comedy Is Dying and the five little-seen episodes that introduced the character in the back pages of Hashtag: Danger.

