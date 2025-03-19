Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash

So What Happens To Barry Allen In Absolute Flash #1 Anyway? (Spoilers)

So what happens to Barry Allen in Absolute Flash #1 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles anyway? (Spoilers)

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Absolute Flash #1 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles is the first of the second wave of Absolute titles from DC Comics to be published, and out today. It stars Wally West as the titular Absolute Flash, an army brat stuck in an army camp with only a friendly scientist looking out for him. Who happens to be Barry Allen.

And how does Wally West repay that friendship?

Well, he kinds turns up in the wrong place at the wrong time. As the scientific experiment that was the classic origin for the Flash gets turned on its head, rather…

And Wally West, the Absolute Flash, blaming himself for what came next.

Barry Allen is dead, folks. Look, his corpse still has his ID on it, just to make sure you know. And Wally West is taking all the blame onto himself… Absolute Flash #1 by Jeff Lemire and Nick Robles is published today from DC Comics and will no doubt sell out straight away, top the charts and necessitate a second printing.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #1

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

JEFF LEMIRE AND NICK ROBLES SPEED INTO THE ABSOLUTE UNIVERSE! Without the mentor…without the family…without the Speed Force, what's left is the Absolute Scarlet Speedster! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 3/19/2025 ABSOLUTE FLASH #2 CVR A NICK ROBLES

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

CAN WALLY WEST OUTRUN THE ROGUES?! Wally West is on the run from his dad and the rest of Fort Fox, and while his new-found abilities are terrifying him, he needs to find a way to use them to make his escape. But how will he handle the elite group his father sent to bring him back? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2025 ABSOLUTE FLASH #3 CVR A NICK ROBLES

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Nick Robles

THE ROGUES PRESS THE ATTACK! Wally's back is up against the wall as the Rogues bear down on him. Can he evade capture and harness some of his newfound speed, or is he already at the finish line? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/21/2025

