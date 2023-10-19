Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: january 2024, ultimate spider-man

So Who Is The New Ultimate Spider-Man, Then?

The Marvel Comics January 2024 solicits have dropped, including Ultimate Spider-Man #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto.

The Marvel Comics January 2024 solicits and solicitations have dropped, including Ultimate Spider-Man #1 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto. And do these Ultimate Spider-Man "costume tease variant" covers suggest a Spider-Man that embodies Peter Parker, Ben Reilly and Miguel O'Hara? What exactly are they teasing? At NYCC, Jonathan Hickman was quoted as saying this was "Ultimate Spider-Man is a book I never thought I'd be writing. It's a bit of a Peter B. Parker situation…" That is a reference to the older Peter Parker character who appears in the Spider-Verse movies. An older, worn-out Spider-Man, who had divorced Mary Jane after Aunt May had died. The Ultimate Invasion series had shown a world in which Peter Parker had never become Spider-Man after direct intervention from The Maker. So… where did this Spider-Man come from? And what costume will he be wearing? We know Miles Morales has a new one…

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

ULTIMATE SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN • VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

COSTUME TEASE VARIANT COVER A BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

COSTUME TEASE VARIANT COVER B BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

COSTUME TEASE VARIANT COVER C BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

THE NEW ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN FOR A NEW ULTIMATE UNIVERSE!

• Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman (HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X) and acclaimed artist Marco Checchetto (DAREDEVIL) bring you a bold new take on Spider-Man, with this, the debut title of the new line of Ultimate Comics!

• After the events of ULTIMATE INVASION, the world needs a hero…who will rise up to take on that responsibility?

• Prepare to be entangled in a web of mystery and excitement as the all-new ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN comic redefines the wall-crawler for the 21st Century!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

Order using 75960620796100111

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!