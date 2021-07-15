Something Is Killing The Children Gets House Of Slaughter Spinoff

Boom Studios has announced a spinoff series to Something Is Killing The Children called House Of Slaughter, starting in October and being set up with their Enter The House Of Slaughter Free Comic Book Day entry. Written by co-creator James Tynion IV, and co-writer Tate Brombal of Barbalien, drawn by co-creator Werther Dell'Edera and artist Chris Shehan (The Autumnal), colourist Miquel Muerto, and letterer AndWorld Design House Of Slaughter will reveal "the inner workings of the mysterious House of Slaughter in this new horror series exploring the secret history of the Order that forged Erica Slaughter into the monster hunter she is today."

You know Aaron Slaughter as Erica's handler and rival. But before he donned the black mask, Aaron was a teenager training within the House of Slaughter. Surviving within the school is tough enough, but it gets even more complicated when Aaron falls for a mysterious boy destined to be his competition.

Something Is Killing The Children has been a smash hit for Boom Studios, their second best-selling title just below Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR, and the one with the longest legs so far, with recent sales outperforming most launches from other titles. And now there will be two of them.

"Ever since our first glimpse of the HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER in Something is Killing the Children #5, I knew that there was an entire world of monsters and monster hunters outside of Erica Slaughter's story. And once the book grew into the juggernaut of a series it's become, thanks to all of our incredible fans, I knew I wanted to start telling those stories," said Tynion IV. "I'm so honored to have the incredible Tate Brombal and the phenomenal Chis Shehan joining us to tell this exciting new story introducing everyone to the hunters Erica grew up alongside, and the other Houses within the Order of St. George, while Werther and I start plotting out Erica's next adventure!" "It's been an incredible experience illustrating and building the world of Something is Killing the Children with James, and I can't wait for fans to see what terrifying new horrors await in this new series—but readers, beware! There's a very strong chance that things only get more terrifying, the deeper you go . . . into the HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER." said Dell'Edera. "I am so honored (and excited!) that James and Werther have opened the illustrious halls of the HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER to me. This world is overflowing with characters and tragedies just waiting to be explored, and I cannot wait to draw back the curtains and show you what monsters lurk there!" said Brombal. "As a fan of Something is Killing the Children, it's a joy and a privilege to be part of HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER. I've wanted to explore this world further since the beginning and now I get to do that AND bring you along for the ride with some of the best creators out there." said Shehan.

House Of Slaughter #1 features main cover art by series artists Dell'Edera and Shehan and variant cover art by artists Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Jenny Frison, and Mike Del Mundo.