Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: destro, Energon Universe, gi joe, skybound

Will Destro #1 Push The Energon Universe Past 2 Million Copies Sold?

Dan Watters and Andrei Bressan’s Destro #1 is the next Energon Universe release on deck, with orders closing on Monday.

Article Summary Energon Universe nears 2 million copies sold ahead of its anniversary.

Destro #1 may set new sales records for Image/Skybound and Hasbro.

Collectible variants of Destro #1 are fetching high prices on eBay.

Destro #1 contributes to explosive growth and expectations for the series.

It was in March when we broke the news – that surprised even some at Image, Skybound and Hasbro, not to mention other comics publishers – that Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe had already sold over one million copies with just a handful of series and released issues, something unprecedented for any of the Big Three shared universes (including Marvel and DC). However, now I'm hearing that – as we close in on the eve of Energon Universe's one year anniversary on the 14th of June, I'm now hearing that it's on the cusp of passing two million units sold.

That's not only powered by the continued record-setting debuts (most recently with Kelly Thompson and Marco Ferrari's Scarlett #1), but also the fact that Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona's Transformers routinely outsells Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man and DC's Batman; Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's Void Rivals has seen increased sales on new issues and demand that could drive the debut issue all the way past ten printings; and Superman writer Joshua Williamson has seen truly super sales on Duke and Cobra Commander, both of which set their own records.

Now Dan Watters and Andrei Bressan's Destro #1 is the next Energon Universe release on deck, with orders closing on Monday and all eyes on Image/Skybound setting yet another Hasbro sales record. Could this launch pass 90,000 units and threaten the all time G.I. Joe series launch record from Devil's Due in 2001?

It may also spur some record sales with speculators and collectors too, something we alerted to you recently, with the Destro #1 1:100 variant by Jonboy Meyers reaching nearly $170 and the 1:250 variant by David Mack nearly reach $240.

If my maths is correct – piecing together information from various sources – then this could be the series that gives the Energon Universe an unbelievable push into the realm of two million units sold and puts it on track to pass perhaps even four million by the end of the year. Destro #1 is on-sale in comic shops on Wednesday, the 19th of June.

DESTRO #1 (OF 5) CVR A BRESSAN & LUCAS

IMAGE COMICS

APR240393

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

Mini-Series Premiere. The next chapter of The Cobra Threat threat begins here! James McCullen Destro XXIV is the man behind M.A.R.S. Industries, the undisputed leader in providing high-tech weapons to world powers… for the right price. But the emergence of Energon has changed everything. As Destro's ambitions grow, the "Crimson Twins" Tomax and Xamot Paoli emerge to destroy their competition, and Cobra Commander realizes his current ally could be his future greatest enemy. Acclaimed writer Dan Watters and artist Andrei Bressan change the balance of power in the Energon Universe forever.

In Shops: Jun 19, 2024

SRP: $4.99

DESTRO #2 (OF 5) CVR B ROSSMO

IMAGE COMICS

MAY240491

(W) Dan Watters (A) Andrei Bressan, Adam Lucas (CA) Riley Rossmo

The world is changing-and Destro means to come out on top! But with Cobra Commander breathing down his neck and mercenaries Xamot and Tomax seeking to dethrone him as the world's premier weapons manufacturer, he'll have to survive the future in order to build it.In Shops: Jul 17, 2024

SRP: $3.99

DESTRO #3 (OF 5) CVR A ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

(W) Dan Watters (A) Adriano Lucas, Andrea Milana (CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

Stranded in the mountains without any weapons, Destro must survive the Chameleon's wrath. But who is the Chameleon? And why do they want Laird Destro dead? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!