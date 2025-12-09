Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged:

Something To Know Before Reading Absolute Batman #15 Tomorrow

Something to know before reading Absolute Batman #15 by Scott Snyder and Jock tomorrow

Article Summary Discover key Batcave lore and context before reading Absolute Batman #15 by Scott Snyder and Jock.

Explore the origin of the Batcave and its secret grandfather clock entrance in DC history.

Learn about the significance of 10:47 PM—the time of Thomas and Martha Wayne’s murder in Batman mythos.

Understand why Absolute Batman’s universe differs and why that matters for tomorrow’s issue.

How spoilery this will be is down to you. Nothing I say will actually spoil anything in Absolute Batman #15. Instead, I will give context to something you might read in Absolute Batman #15. However, merely mentioning something that may add a moment of context may, to a small degree, spoil it. So, as ever, it's down to you. But it involves the Grandfather Clock in Wayne Manor.

The Batcave wasn't first established in the comic books for the character, but in the 1943 15-chapter serial film Batman, directed by Lambert Hillyer. Written by Victor McLeod, Leslie Swabacker, & Harry L. Fraser and starring Lewis Wilson and Douglas Croft as Batman and Robin. It would take the comics to name the Batcave in 1944's Detective Comics #83, while the secret grandfather clock entrance only appeared in the comics in the fifties. Later, the comic books would also add the detail that it opens at 10.47 or 10.48, the time in the evening when Thomas Wayne and Martha Wayne were murdered. Not the most unguessable of codes, but a reminder each time that he benters, what it all signifies. This is a DC Universe Batman, of course, and so hasn't been referenced in Absolute Batman, where he doesn't even have a Manor, let alone a grandfather clock, but it is something you will want to know when reading Absolute Batman #15…

Absolute Batman #15 by Scott Snyder and Jock is published tomorrow from DC Comics. Tick, tock, tock, tock, tick, tock…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!