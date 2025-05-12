Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Something We Missed In Absolute Batman #1- Absolute Batman #8 Spoilers

Something we all missed in Absolute Batman #1 (Absolute Batman #8 by Scott Snyder and Marcos Martin Spoilers)

This Wednesday, Marcos Martin draws Absolute Batman #8, and Nick Dragotta returns with some Batman bedroom antics next month in Absolute Batman #9. But we have a confrontation between Absolute Batman and Absolute Mister Freeze to find a way through. And a history of the now-late Matches Malone. And his presence on the day of the murder of Thomas Wayne at the Gotham Zoo…

With Thomas Wayne going back to rescue the young Matches Malone. And indeed, there it is in Absolute Batman #1 from Snyder and Dragotta.

And while we saw what happened to Bruce Wayne afterwards, in Absolute Batman #8 we learn a little more about what happened to Matches afterwards as well.

With Bruce Wayne being forced, by his friends to live up to what all that means…

Does Bruce Wayne, as Batman, have an Absolute Deathwish? Like Matches Malone ended up having? Absolute Batman #8 by Scott Snyder and Marcos Martin is published on Wednesday by DC Comics.

Absolute Batman #8

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Marcos Martin (CA) Nick Dragotta

GOTHAM IN THE GRASP OF MR. FREEZE! Batman is in the fight for his life against this icy new threat. But in the end, what terrifying truth will be unearthed about Ark M and…Joker? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/14/2025 Absolute Batman #9

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

AN ALL NEW ARK (M) STARTS HERE! The latest development in saving the derelict and despondent of our society is a facility known as Ark M–a fully operational institution that has played a rather sizeable part, on purpose or not, in the creation of evil. And it's active. So when Bruce tries infiltrate it and distill its secrets, a new villain from Gotham City arrives to deal with the problem…an old adversary of Alfred's…a man known only as Bane. Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/19/2025 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

