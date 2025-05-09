Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Is Absolute Batman Is Taking Catwoman To Bed? (Spoilers)

At Naples Comic Con last week, comic book collector, dealer and representative Felix Lu posted some of the folks on his books at the show in the evening, comparing their art with Filipe Andrade, Nick Dragotta and James Harren. "When you're in a group of elite talents, you can't help but elevate your game. A big part of how these guys got to where they are. An honor to witness these past 10+ years."

One of those pages looks very interesting, being handled by Nick Dragotta. That appears to be Absolute Batman.

And that also appears to be Absolute Bruce Wayne, in bed with Absolute Selena Kyle. Let us distort that image to straighten it up. As it were…

Well, it appears that, in this regard at least, Absolute Batman is continuing to follow the Catwoman path that Batman has followed in recent years. So… how long till an Absolute Marriage? Absolute Batman #8 by Scott Snyder and Marcos Martin is out next week, but I would suggest that this is from Absolute Batman #9 as Dragotta returns to the series, intended to be quite a big Absolute issue, with the appearance of Absolute Bane, and going to FOC this weekend…

Absolute Batman #8

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Marcos Martin (CA) Nick Dragotta

GOTHAM IN THE GRASP OF MR. FREEZE! Batman is in the fight for his life against this icy new threat. But in the end, what terrifying truth will be unearthed about Ark M and…Joker? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/14/2025 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #9

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

AN ALL NEW ARK (M) STARTS HERE! The latest development in saving the derelict and despondent of our society is a facility known as Ark M–a fully operational institution that has played a rather sizeable part, on purpose or not, in the creation of evil. And it's active. So when Bruce tries infiltrate it and distill its secrets, a new villain from Gotham City arrives to deal with the problem…an old adversary of Alfred's…a man known only as Bane. Retail: $4.99 FOC Date: 5/19/2025 In-Store Date: 6/11/2025

