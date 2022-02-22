Sonic the Hedgehog #48 Preview: Furries Solve Traffic Problems

Furries are tasked with solving the city's traffic congestion in this preview of Sonic the Hedgehog #48, on the road to Sonic #50! Check out the preview below.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #48

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC210528

DEC210529 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #48 CVR B BULMER – $3.99

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Aaron Hammerstrom (CA) Jonathan Gray

The ROAD TO #50 continues here! Enjoy a TEN-ISSUE-LONG-ADVENTURE leading up to the EPIC SHOWDOWN in milestone issue #50.

The Chaotix are on the case! Central City has been turned upside-down by unmanageable traffic, and reports of lightning and water moving in odd ways have the city's emergency services scratching their heads. Is it a sewer-dwelling crocodile, a pair of unruly brothers, or something more sinister? Whatever it may be, Vector, Espio, and Charmy are sure to uncover the truth.

In Shops: 2/23/2022

SRP: $3.99

