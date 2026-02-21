Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: scarlet witch

Sorcerer Supreme #3 Preview: Wanda's Limbo Escape Room Challenge

Wanda Maximoff faces off against Madelyne Pryor in Limbo in Sorcerer Supreme #3, out Wednesday. Who needs the Vishanti's approval anyway?

The Vishanti deny Wanda’s Sorcerer Supreme claim, giving Agatha Harkness a magical promotion instead. Ouch!

To escape Limbo, Wanda must outwit her former mentor and Limbo’s boss, Madelyne Pryor, in a magical showdown.

WANDA MAXIMOFF: SORCERERESS SUPREME! Wanda Maximoff has been many things, a mother, an Avenger and the Scarlet Witch. But in the wake of Victor Von Doom's fall, Wanda has claimed a new title: Sorcerer Supreme of Earth. The Vishanti, unwilling to validate Wanda's claim, have anointed their own Sorcerer Supreme: Agatha Harkness. After a fiery battle with her former mentor, Wanda wakes up in Limbo where nothing is as it seems. But if she's going to escape, she must first defeat its ruler…MADDIE PRYOR!

Sorcerer Supreme #3

by Steve Orlando & Bernard Chang, cover by Lesley "Leirix" Li

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 25, 2026 | 32 Pages | 75960621179100311

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960621179100316 – SORCERER SUPREME #3 DAVID NAKAYAMA COLOR BLOCK RED VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621179100317 – SORCERER SUPREME #3 MARGUERITE SAUVAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621179100321 – SORCERER SUPREME #3 RUSSELL DAUTERMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960621179100331 – SORCERER SUPREME #3 DAVID NAKAYAMA COLOR BLOCK RED VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

