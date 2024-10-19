Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: First Ghost, Ghost Machine

Revealing More About Soulless And First Ghost From Ghost Machine

Revealing more about the comic books Soulless and First Ghost from Ghost Machine, thanks to New York Comic Con

Article Summary Ghost Machine unveils Soulless and First Ghost at New York Comic Con.

First Ghost set in White House, part of The Unnamed Universe.

Soulless by Lamont McGee slated alongside Hyde Street #10 in 2025.

Ghost Machine celebrates a year with new launches and titles.

When Bleeding Cool first ran the news of the Ghost Machine publisher/imprint one whole year ago, there were a couple of items we found that didn't get much of an announcement. The uncredited series The Soulless and First Ghost.

All we knew was that First Ghost, by Brad Meltzer, would be a supernatural story set in the White House. Well, at New York Comic Con today, at the Ghost Machine panel, we learned that First Ghost would be part of The Unnamed Universe, which includes Redcoat, Junkyard Joe and Geiger. And Redcoat, it turns out, was there when the White House was burned down by the British. And the First Ghost will be as a result of that.

And Soulless, it seems, will be the next It Happened on Hyde Street one-shot, to follow Devour, will be written by Lamont McGee, and will be scheduled alongside Hyde Street #10 in 2025.

Bryan Hitch, Jason Fabok, Peter J. Tomasi, Francis Manapul, Gary Frank, Maytal Zchut, Lamont Magee, Brad Meltzer and Geoff Johns launched a new comic book publisher through Image Comics, called Ghost Machine as a creator-owned and creator-shared universe of storytelling, set up by the already published Geoff Johns/Gary Frank and Bryan Hitch comics Geiger, Junkyard Joe and Redcoat. The four universes that make up the imprint are The Unnamed Universe, Rook Exodus, Family Odysseys and one more.

Ghost Machine – One Year In

Sat, Oct 19, 2024

10:45 AM – 11:45 AM

Room 1C03

After launching last year at NYCC and following up with sold-out success on its initial wave of books (Geiger, Redcoat, Rook: Exodus), GHOST MACHINE returns with a one-year anniversary panel spotlighting its new launches (Hyde Street, It Happened on Hyde Street…Devour, The Rocketfellers, Hornsby & Halo) and making announcements on new titles. You don't want to miss this huge panel featuring: Brad Anderson, Gary Frank, Bryan Hitch, Geoff Johns, Lamont Magee, Francis Manapul, Ivan Reis, Peter Snejbjerg, Peter J. Tomasi, Maytal Zchut and a few surprise guests!

Guests: Brad Anderson, Bryan Hitch, Francis Manapul, Gary Frank, Geoff Johns, Ivan Reis, Lamont Magee, Maytal Zchut, Peter J. Tomasi, Peter Snejbjerg

