Source Point Press Is The Official Badge Sponsor For NYCC 2021

It might be an early indication that some of the bigger comic book publishers will not be overly present at this year's New York Comic Con. or at least not wanting to be so visually associated with it, in a time of pandemic. But that just gives opportunity for the little guys. Which is how Source Point Press has been named as the official badge sponsor for the 2021 New York Comic Con from October the 7th to the 10th. And that NYCC 2021 show badges will feature art from Source Point Press' comics including Gloomhaven, Winchester Mystery House, Felix the Cat, Legend of the Five Rings, Cult Of Dracula, Haunted High-Ons, Brooklyn Gargoyles, Mons Draw Sity, Darling, Good Boy, Suicide Jockeys, Unborn, Butts in Seats, Rat Queens, Trash Can-It, Boston Metaphysical Society, Warcorns, and more. Here are a look at the eighteen NYCC badges that will be on display.

"We can't wait to be back in person with our fans at NYCC this October and are thrilled to work with Source Point on these incredible badge designs that we know will be a welcomed addition to fans' collections," said Lance Fensterman, Global President of ReedPop. "As Source Point Press continues to make their mark on the comic community, we are truly grateful for their support in helping to make this year's New York Comic Con unforgettable." Source Point Press was founded by Josh Werner in Detroit before settling in Saginaw, Michigan., publishing a variety of comic books, graphic novels, and games. Here are their latest solicitations for November 2021.