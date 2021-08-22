Wild Bullets, Good Boy, Trash & Can-It, Source Point November Solicits

Source Point Press is launching Good Boy by Garrett Gunn and Kit Wallis, Jonathan Thompson and Jorge Luis Gabotto's Tales From The Dead Astronaut, Trash & Can-It: Disposable Heroes by Wambdi Sda, Anthony J. Tan, and Yumul Rohvel, Wild Bullets by Chris Wright and Turkey Day from David Hayes, Brian Dunphy, Dan Gorman. All in the Source Point Press November 2021 solicits and solicitations…

GOOD BOY #1 (OF 3) CVR A BRADSHAW (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP211770

SEP211771 – GOOD BOY #1 (OF 3) CVR B FRANCAVILLA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Nick Bradshaw

Set in a world where humans and dogs are equals, Good Boy is a thrill-packed treat for anyone who loves action, dogs, and good stories.

Flint Sparks and his human Jon, both former mercenaries, have settled down in quiet retirement from an industry where the job is supposed to be forever. But, unlike anyone before, they found a way out. However, this new life, filled with peace and joy, is not to be. In the dead of night, some of their former "colleagues", who disagree with their decision to retire, break into their home and murder Jon, leaving Flint alive in the bloody aftermath.

That was their FIRST mistake.

But don't worry – they haven't seen anything yet

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TWIZTID HAUNTED HIGH ONS THE CURSE OF THE GREEN BOOK #1 (OF

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP211768

SEP211769 – TWIZTID HAUNTED HIGH ONS THE CURSE OF THE GREEN BOOK #1 (OF – 3.99

(W) Dirk Manning (A / CA) Marianna Pescosta

Still reeling from their last supernatural battle, Jamie and Paul join their ghostly companion Felicia on a trip to New Orleans… only to find themselves quickly drawn into a battle between the King and Queen of Voodoo over possession of an ancient and archaic tome of spells. Whose side should they take? Is The Darkness resurfacing in the Big Easy? And are those really zombies lurking in the distance?

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TALES FROM THE DEAD ASTRONAUT #1 (OF 3)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP211774

(W) Jonathan Thompson (A / CA) Jorge Luis Gabotto

Space Monks on living on a tree in space! A shapeshifting Rockstar conducting the most explosive press conference you've seen yet! A megalomaniac man of steel who leaves horror in his wake! It's amazing the things you'll see in space when you're a slowly decaying astronaut with nothing tethering you to the earth

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TRASH & CAN-IT DISPOSABLE HEROES #1 (OF 4) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP211775

(W) Wambdi Sda (A) Anthony J. Tan, Yumul Rohvel (CA) Jose Carlos

You don't have to go sniffing around very long to know that something in the Gumball Kingdom stinks… But when that stench of danger becomes too unbearable, two of the Kingdom's most Disposable Heroes are on the case, Trash and Can-It

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TURKEY DAY (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP211776

(W) David Hayes, Brian Dunphy, Dan Gorman (A) Dan Gorman (CA) James Couts (A / CA) Brian Dunphy

The yearly Thanksgiving pageant in Pilgrim Point, IL is a town highlight telling the absolutely 100% true story of how benevolent white settlers brough civilization and home cooked meals to the savages. This year, the pageant is interrupted by a group of turkeys from the local farm that are controlled by alien visitors. Much like the settlers, these folks are just here to spread love, joy, and recipes…right? Wink. Wink. Nudge. Nudge

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 4.99

WILD BULLETS #1 (OF 3) (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP211777

(W) Chris Wright (A) VARIOUS (CA) Stan Yak, Robert Nugent

Shots fired! The deeply dysfunctional Bullet family has reluctantly agreed to meet up for Thanksgiving. And, of course, there's a murder. Who's behind it, and can the Bullets get along enough to save their skin? What will the Bullets do? No spoilers, but their solution involves gunfire. Lots of it.

Since each of the Bullet siblings grew up to be a different kind of pulp adventurer – a detective, an archaeologist, a mad scientist, and a monster hunter – when they each take a turn telling the story, a different artist takes over in a different style and genre. So the murder mystery explodes into a pulp mashup of crime, science fiction, horror, and adventure.

Come join the Bullets. You'll be glad you gave them a shot.

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 4.99

RUNES COLLECTED EDITION TP

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP211778

(W) Ivan Lacitignola, Alessia Teruggi (A) Francesco Iaquinta

850 CE – Alba, present-day Scotland.

Night. A storm rages on the Great Sea and a Viking drakkar is shipwrecked against the

cliffs. The only prisoner on the ship, a Northman, miraculously manages to escape. Fleeing from its past, from unforgiving nature and armed only with luck, the man moves into the clearings of the coast. A foreigner and hated in this land, the skilled Viking warrior will clash with the inhabitants of Alba, while a powerful witch watches him. Fighting for his life… surviving for revenge. A Northman

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 14.99

BUTTS IN SEATS THE TONY SCHIAVONE STORY

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP211772

(W) Dirk Manning, Tony Schiavone (CA) Marianna Pescosta

From teenage wrestling fan to becoming "The Voice of Your Childhood," famed professional wrestling commentator Tony Schiavone has spent five decades working in the pro wrestling industry… and he's now sharing his story with the world! This fourteen-chapter graphic novel details observations, anecdotes, and experiences about Tony's life in professional wrestling as told by Tony himself and illustrated by over two dozen amazing artists from across the world! From his earliest days with Crockett Promotions to the rise and fall of WCW, and now his triumphant return with All Elite Wrestling, you can now experience Tony's life in professional wrestling in a way that's never been told – or seen – before!

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 24.99

DARLING COLLECTED EDITION TP (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP211773

(W) Michael Fleizach, Todd Hunt (A / CA) Dave Mims

Find the girl. Save your life. It's going to be a long night… With all of New York City searching for an 8-year old girl, down-and-out drug addict Francis Darling accidentally stumbles onto the machinations behind her kidnapping and the drug war ensues. Can he stay straight long enough to find her? Follow Francis into every bad neighborhood your mother warned you about. Veins full of dope. Will like bulletproof glass. And a haunted revolver named Delilah.

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 14.99

YUKI VS PANDA #4

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP211779

(W) Graham Misuriak (A) A.L. Jones

Panda's bad day takes an unexpected turn when he meets a talkative, slightly annoying kid who's able to see through his magical disguise. Intrigued, the two strangers discover they share a deeper connection and Panda reaches a pivotal crossroads in his journey. Will a single act of selflessness gain him a new ally and lead to the path of retribution? Or is it just a bunch of random stuff that happened?

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: 3.99

WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE #2 (OF 3) CVR A IRVIN (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP211780

SEP211781 – WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE #2 (OF 3) CVR B QUACKENBUSH (MR) – 3.99

(W) Joshua Werner (A / CA) Dustin Irvin

Chapter Two: The Puzzle

The Winchester Mystery House has grown to a behemoth of a mansion, the construction never stopping a single moment for years. Sarah Winchester's niece, Marion, gives a small group of workers a very special task… To hide her Aunt's greatest treasure in a secret room deep within the house. James Handler and Sarah's long time lawyer and confidante, Frank Leib, have a deep conversation about what the house's purpose is. But things take a deadly turn when the workers find something hunting them in the basement of the house… What has the house uncaged?

Joshua Werner and Dustin Irvin bring chills, excitement, and shocking reveals that will make your stomach drop in this second issue of the horror comic inspired by true events and the legendary Winchester Mystery House

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

UNBORN #3 CVR A HOUSE (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP211782

SEP211783 – UNBORN #3 CVR B RAGAZZONI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Ev Cantada (CA) Maan House

With three of her crew members dead, Mia is out for alien blood. But will her thirst for revenge jeopardize the rest of the team and the mission to save the Earth? Our fearless Captain thinks she has it all figured out… and she's about to find out just how wrong she is – about everything – as 2021's sci-fi indie hit reaches its penultimate issue

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.99

SUICIDE JOCKEYS #4 CVR A DIAS & TRIYONO (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

SEP211784

SEP211785 – SUICIDE JOCKEYS #4 CVR B ALVES & FERREIRA (MR) – 3.099

(W) Rylend Grant (A / CA) Davi Leon Dias, Iwan Joko Triyono

Kick-you-in-the-teeth Tokusatsu for the contemporary American action movie fiend from screenwriter/Ringo award-winning comic creator Rylend Grant.

CHAPTER 4: ONCE MORE UNTO THE BREACH, DEAR FRIENDS

After breaking a billionaire whack job out of prison, there are real deal bills to pay. The building is surrounded. There are tanks at the gate. Denver & company – and the aforementioned whack job – have 24 hours to get their shit together and save all of space and time.

"Seaason 1" concludes with monsters, mayhem, and a time heist that will literally melt your face

In Shops: Nov 24, 2021

SRP: 3.099