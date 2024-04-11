Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: David Pepose, space ghost

Space Ghost #1 Now Has Orders Of 67,135, Still Not Enough For Dynamite

Space Ghost #1 now has orders of 67,135 copies from comic book stores but it's still not enough for its publisher, Dynamite

Last week, Bleeding Cool announced that Dynamite had initial orders for their new Space Ghost #1 launch from comic book retailers for 33,500 copies. But that in recent years, Dynamite has experienced significant double-digit percentage jumps at Final Order Cutoff. Even with that, Dynamite feels this book has been underordered by retailers. Well, FOC numbers are in and Space Ghost #1 did double its numbers, with 67,135 orders. But that means Dynamite still don't think it will be enough.

I did meet with Dynamite reps at the London Book Fair and discussed Space Ghost against ThunderCats, and pointed out that Space Ghost's appeal in the UK is almost nonexistent as we never got the cartoons; it was more of a North American thing, Whereas ThunderCats was a truly worldwide phenomenon that did not escape the USA. And also, ThunderCats fit the comic book demographic better right now. But Dynamite is convinced on this one. They reminded BC that despite strong initial orders, a major jump at FOC, and a healthy overprinting, ThunderCats #1 still managed to sell out completely at the distributor level. The second and third printings of the first issue were necessary to meet demand from customers and retailers.

With writer David Pepose, who has risen from Spencer & Locke to Punisher, Savage Avengers, and Moon Knight, joined by Dynamite's Jonathan Lau on the book, Dynamite says that they have "crafted a thrilling story that balances the timeless spirit of the original Hanna-Barbera cartoon with the most modern action comics delivery."

SPACE GHOST #1 CVR A MATTINA

DYNAMITE

MAR240128

(W) David Pepose (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Francesco Mattina

Greed and corruption flourish in the darkness between stars. With the territories of the Galactic Federation spread far and wide across the vastness of space, pirates and hijackers ransack the distant colonies with cruel disregard for the innocent scientists living within them. Yet there is a cosmic vigilante who metes out justice throughout the galaxy, bringing vengeance to those prey upon the defenseless. Some say he is a policeman who has abandoned the strictures of the law. Others say he is a phantom, the sole survivor of a war-torn planet. And those who have survived his wrath claim he is more a force of nature, able to bend the very elements of Creation to decimate his enemies. They call him the SPACE GHOST – and his adventures begin here! Award-winning writer DAVID PEPOSE (Punisher) and superstar artist JONATHAN LAU (Vampirella Strikes) kick off this action-packed series with a surprise attack on Space Colony Omicron – home of the brilliant scientist Dr. Jerrod Keplar and his young children, Jan and Jace, as well as their pet monkey, Blip. With the colony's defenses overwhelmed, all seems lost – but these ruthless pirates didn't count on the wild card that is Space Ghost! This debut issue also includes covers from some of the finest artists in the known universe – including FRANCESCO MATTINA, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, BJORN BARENDS, and MICHAEL CHO!In Shops: May 01, 2024 SRP: $4.99

