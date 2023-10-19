Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, NYCC | Tagged: Erica Schultz, spawn, todd mcfarlane, Ze Carlos

Spawn's First Female Writer Erica Schultz, On A Future Spawn

At New York Comic-Con, Todd McFarlane announced a new creative team for Spawn in 2024, with Rat City, by Erica Schultz and Ze Carlos.

In 1992, Todd McFarlane first published the comic book Spawn through Image Comics. Since then, the series has had so many writers in one form or another, Alan Moore, Frank Miller, Neil Gaiman, Dave Sim, Brian Bendis, Brian Holguin, Steve Niles, David Hine, Scott Snyder, Carlo Barberi, Tom Orzechowski, Paul Jenkins, Jon Goff, lots of people from all over the world, with very different backgrounds. But one thing they all had in common was that they were all men.

At New York Comic-Con, Todd McFarlane announced a new creative team for Spawn in 2024, with a new Spawn comic book called Rat City, to be written by Erica Schultz and drawn by Ze Carlos. He tweeted the news, as well as art examples, saying "FIRST FEMALE SPAWN WRITER! FOLKS! We announced a TON of NEW books at New York Comic Con. This book is called 'RAT CITY' and is written by the FIRST FEMALE SPAWN WRITER, @EricaSchultz42 and art by Ze Carlos. Here's a look at INTERIOR PAGES and TOMORROW, I'll show you a SNEAK PEEK at Spawn's NEW COSTUME!"

Erica Schultz is known for a little more than her gender, of course. I probably wouldn't have mentioned it if Todd hadn't made such a point of it. I mean, it' not exactly flattering to him that he had to wait 32 years. A comic book creator, she was originally an art director at an advertising agency, hired by Neal Adams' Continuity Studios, where she inked and coloured Neal Adams titles such as Batman: Odyssey, The First X-Men, The Coming of the Supermen, and Blood. Part of DC Comics' first Writers Workshop, she wrote the digital comic Forgotten Home, as well as Revenge: The Secret Origin of Emily Thorne from Marvel, a graphic novel based on the TV series. Working with Gail Simone on the Swords Of Sorrow crossover, she then relaunched the Dynamite series Charmed and wrote the ongoing Xena comic. She saw her series Twelve Devils Dancing picked up by Action Lab, Bylines In Blood from AfterShock, and wrote X-23, Hallow's Eve, What If, Amazing Spider-Man and Daredevil for Marvel, as well as the upcoming Gang War event. Here's an interview with her about it. She describes the new Spawn as a cybernetic Spawn in the future, who becomes a Hellspawn in an unlikely way. And his name is Peter Cairn.

Ze Carlos is a Brazilian comic artist best known in the US for Spider-Man, Angel, Fantastic Four and Captain America. He is also a man. Just thought I'd point it out. And we couldn't wait for the costume. Todd McFarlane tweeted, "NEW SPAWN COSTUME from the upcoming NEW SPAWN TITLE 'Rat City'. Written by @EricaSchultz42 Art by: @zecarlosart"

We hear you Todd. You can also read about the NYCC success of the Spawn Universe sampler here, and Liam Sharp's Spawn: The Dark Ages, now set in 5th century Britain, in post-Roman Empire world.

