Speculator Corner: GI Joe's Duke #1 Is Already Selling For $400

Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire’s Duke #1 from Image/Skybound has been getting a big push behind it,

Article Summary Joshua Williamson's Duke #1 gets a big push as part of the Energon Universe.

Duke #1 variant covers are catching the eye of collectors, with sales up to $400.

Starscream and toy-inspired variants see solid sales, with potential to increase.

Market anticipation is high ahead of the December 27 release of Duke #1.

We've been telling you recently that Joshua Williamson, Tom Reilly and Jordie Bellaire's Duke #1 from Image/Skybound was getting a big push behind it, not only as part of the record-setting Energon Universe but also with some unique video incentives (for stores ordering 100 copies or more) that will allow comic shops to decide if they're Joe or Cobra.

And as we broke the news that Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer's Transformers #1 had become the biggest Hasbro comic launch ever with nearly 200,000 copies sold, we wondered just how big Duke #1 might be – especially as Skybound's reintroduction of the Larry Hama G.I. Joe series made some history of its own and as the Energon Universe has established a "Big Three" of shared universes next to Marvel and DC.

We don't know the answer yet since FOC orders for Duke #1 close tonight, but a quick search through eBay shows that the high incentive variant covers to this debut issue certainly have caught the attention of speculators and collectors…so retailers may want to make like Santa Claus and check their FOC lists twice.

The big story is David Mack's Duke #1 1:250 variant, revealed last week and already reselling for $400, though another lucky buyer also purchased it for $300 – both prices representing high pre-sale numbers for variants outside of convention these days.

While a more attainable 1:100 incentive variant, Jonboy Meyers' Duke #1 variant, also revealed last week, has also sold for $100 and it will be interesting to see how high this goes since his Venom variants for Marvel have seen multiple CGC sales well over $200.

The 1:50 Andrea Sorrentino variant featuring popular Transformers character Starscream has seen less sales thus far, though $50 seems to be where the market has settled.

Meanwhile, the Steve Epting 1:25 variant – that hearkens back to the original toy packaging – has seen sales as high as $35, though more sales have landed between the $30 and $20 range, so we'll see where this levels out, though his similar variant to Cobra Commander #1 has sold as high as $48.

And not to be forgotten, Tyler Boss' 1:10 connecting variant has sold as high as $18, while still selling in equal quantities at $8.

It will be interesting to see how these prices change as we approach the release of Duke #1 in comic shops on Wednesday, December 27, as we've told you how well Energon Universe variants seem to be doing in this current market.

