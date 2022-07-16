Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #4 Preview: Gwens in Crisis

The Gwens are having trouble getting along in this preview of Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #4, which doesn't bode well for saving the universe. Check out the preview below.

Spider-Gwen: Gwenverse #4

by Tim Seeley & Jodi Nishijima, cover by David Nakayama

IRON…GWEN?! Spider-Gwen thought she had seen it all…until she met the ever-eccentric genius Gwen Stacy of 1989! And she's got a powerful suit of armor to match! But will the added firepower of Iron Gwen be enough to take on Night-Gwen?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620257700411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620257700421 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 4 MOMOKO DESIGN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620257700431 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 4 LAND HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620257700441 – SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE 4 BENGAL VARIANT – $3.99 US

