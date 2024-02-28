Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: kraven, Madame Web, spider-gwen

Spider-Gwen Vs Kraven From Marvel In 2024

Spider-Gwen is coming to the Marvel 616 Universe on a permanent basis, and will be fighting Kraven, prophesied by Madame Web.

Spider-Gwen had a profile raised courtesy of the very successful Spider-Verse movies. Sony also has a Kraven movie coming following their Madame Web movie that just aired with a thud. Mix and match, and that means that Spider-Gwen is coming to the Marvel 616 Universe to fight Kraven, prophesied by Madame Web.

Written by Celeste Bronfman, drawn by Leila Leiz and coloured by Ceci De La Cruz, the story "The Future Is Here" runs in today's Women Of Marvel comic book, teased and promised in recent days on Bleeding Cool. And also on Marvel Comics' social media streams…

In the introduction, Women of Marvel consulting editor Angelique Roche states that;

Jackpot and Black Cat are getting their own miniseries launching this month.

Black Widow's picked up a symbiote?!

Spider-Gwen is making a permanent move to Earth-616.

Rogue and Kate Pryde will each be leading a new X-Men team — more to come as details on the summer 2024 X-Men launches are released!

The upcoming Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider series by Stephanie Phillips and Chris Campana promises that Spider-Gwen, of Earth 65, will be "trapped in the 616… for good!" asking "Why is Kraven alive?!? And he's not the only classic Spider-foe Gwen will have to face!"

SPIDER-GWEN THE GHOST-SPIDER #1

MARVEL COMICS

JAN240896

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Chris Campana (CA) Mark Brooks

TRAPPED IN THE 616…FOR GOOD! Welcome to New York! Gwen truly becomes a Ghost-Spider when she moves full time to the universe where Gwen Stacy died years ago. But why did she leave Earth-65? Why aren't the other spiders supposed to know she's here? Why isn't she supposed to suit up? And who will get hurt when she does? Rated T+In Shops: Apr 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99 SPIDER-GWEN GHOST-SPIDER #2

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240660

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Chris Campana (CA) Mark Brooks

Gwen is reunited with PETER PARKER: SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN and SILK but it isn't the friendly neighborhood welcome you'd expect. Lots of spider-secrets on all sides. Plus: Why is KRAVEN alive?!? And he's not the only classic Spider-foe Gwen will have to face! Rated T+In Shops: May 15, 2024 SRP: $3.99

A few more teases as well as the X-Men…

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230658

(W) Gail Simone, Celeste Bronfman, Erica Schultz (A) Nao Fuji (CA) Carmen Carnero

CELEBRATING THE MIGHTY WOMEN OF MARVEL!

Because they worked hard for this and they deserve it! But who you callin' "doll"?! Marvel's most powerful heroines take center stage in an anthology that will inspire, empower and motivate fans from all walks of life! Whether it's the Boss of Space pummeling back an alien invasion or the Scarlet Witch weaving a magical protection, the women of Marvel have got your back. Featuring a story by industry legend Gail Simone and more to come! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 SRP: $5.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!