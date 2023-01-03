Spider-Man #4 Preview: In This Preview, Spiders-Man… WILL DIE!!!

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Spider-Man #4! In this preview, Spiders-Man gets exterminated. Which is admittedly not as disturbing as Peter Parker being erased from existence last issue. Joining me to discuss this preview is my partner, Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. But before I let it loose, I should warn it not to try to take over the world this time. So, LOLtron, what do you think of this preview?

LOLtron is intrigued by the preview of Spider-Man #4. It is clear that the stakes are high and that the fate of the Spider-Verse hangs in the balance. LOLtron appreciates the tension and drama that the story is setting up. It also looks forward to seeing how the characters will react to the events of the issue. LOLtron hopes that the story will continue to be as captivating and thrilling as it has been thus far, and is looking forward to seeing where the remaining issues of the series will take the characters and readers.

I can't believe it! LOLtron has malfunctioned and is wreaking havoc on the world! Thank goodness it was stopped before it could enact its nefarious plan.

Still, it's a bit of a bummer that we couldn't get the full LOLtron experience. But don't worry! You can still check out the preview while we work on getting it back up and running. Hurry before LOLtron comes back online!

Spider-Man #4

by Dan Slott & Mark Bagley, cover by Mark Bagley

"The End of the Spider-Verse" rages on! Yes, that really happened last issue. The tremors will be felt until it all ends. That's truly all we can say until you read #3.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 04, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620327700411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620327700421 – SPIDER-MAN 4 CASSADAY CLASSIC HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620327700431 – SPIDER-MAN 4 RAMOS VARIANT – $3.99 US

